'Maana ki teri deed ke qabil...': Manmohan Singh's Urdu eloquence challenging Sushma Swaraj goes viral (WATCH)

Dr. Singh was renowned for engaging his political opponents with wit and intellect rather than hostility. A memorable instance of his sharp repartee occurred during a heated parliamentary debate in 2011.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Thursday (December 26) at 9:51 PM. The 92-year-old had been battling long-term health issues, including heart and respiratory complications, and had undergone multiple bypass surgeries. The news of his demise has plunged the nation and the world into mourning.

Tributes poured in from netizens and world leaders, celebrating the life of a statesman who commanded respect across political lines. Known for his calm demeanor, intellect, and integrity, Dr. Singh was a rare figure in politics, admired even by his critics.

From academia to politics: How many degrees did Dr. Manmohan Singh earn?

Amid the uproar over WikiLeaks cables alleging Congress's involvement in a 2008 vote-buying scandal, Opposition leader Sushma Swaraj recited the poignant lines of poet Shahab Jafri: "Tu idhar udhar ki na baat kar, ye bata kafila kyun luta" (Don't distract; tell us why the caravan was looted).

Unfazed, Dr. Singh responded with a sher by Allama Iqbal: "Maana ki teri deed ke qaabil nahin hoon main, tu mera shauq dekh, mera intezaar dekh" (I accept I am not worthy of your sight, but see my passion and my wait).

His response diffused the tense atmosphere, earning smiles and applause across the House. Even Swaraj, who had been relentless in her attack, couldn't help but laugh, showcasing the unique camaraderie between two intellectual giants of Indian politics.

Born in 1932 in Gah, British India (now in Pakistan), Dr. Singh's early life was marked by hardship. Orphaned at a young age, he was raised by his grandmother in Amritsar. Despite financial constraints, he excelled academically, earning degrees from Punjab University, Cambridge, and Oxford.

Manmohan Singh death: Are banks, schools closed on December 27? All you need to know

Dr. Singh began his career as a professor before joining the government, where he served as RBI Governor, UGC Chairman, and Finance Minister. His 1991 liberalization policies as Finance Minister transformed India's economy, earning him the title "Architect of Economic Reforms."

