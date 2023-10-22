Fire & Fury Corps pays tribute to Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman for supreme sacrifice in Siachen

Amidst the perilous terrains of the Siachen Glacier, this valiant soldier exhibited unwavering dedication and unwavering courage. His legacy of service and selflessness will be eternally etched into the annals of the nation's history.

In a solemn and poignant tribute, the Fire and Fury Corps on Sunday (October 22) united mourning as they paid their respects to the heroic sacrifice of Operator Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, who laid down his life while serving in the treacherous expanse of Siachen.

Amidst the perilous terrains of the Siachen Glacier, this valiant soldier exhibited unwavering dedication and unwavering courage. His legacy of service and selflessness will be eternally etched into the annals of the nation's history. The Corps extends its heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, recognizing the immense courage and commitment he displayed in the line of duty to protect our homeland.

This tribute follows the loss of Agniveer Amritpal Singh from Mansa, Punjab. Concerns arose when it was revealed that the Army did not provide a Guard of Honor during his last rites. The opposition parties of Punjab expressed their condolences. However, the Army clarified that Amritpal's demise was the result of an unintentional discharge from a service rifle, and according to their policy, a Guard of Honor was not accorded in such cases.

The grieving family of Singh is set to receive a compensation package totaling approximately Rs 53-54 lakhs. This sum comprises Rs 50 lakhs as an insurance payout, along with an additional Rs 3-4 lakhs sourced from his 'Seva Nidhi,' which encompasses his personal contributions and government allocations.

Furthermore, the Punjab government has stepped forward with an additional compensation of Rs one crore to support the bereaved family during this challenging time.