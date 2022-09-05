Jharkhand crisis: CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote today, MLAs return to Ranchi

Ahead of the special session on Monday, CM Hemant Soren on Sunday expressed confidence to prove the majority in the state saying BJP will be 'trapped in its own trap' soon. MLAs of the ruling coalition flew back in to state capital Ranchi on a special flight from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, where they were sequestered at state guest house to prevent any poaching attempts.

Amidst political uncertainty in the state, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is set to seek a vote of trust during the special session of the Assembly on Monday. Notably, JMM and its allies relocated their MLAs to a resort in Chhattisgarh, which is governed by the Congress, last week out of concern about poaching.

The MLAs travelled back to Ranchi from Raipur on Sunday in preparation for the extraordinary session on Monday. On Sunday, CM Hemant Soren voiced confidence in his ability to demonstrate the state's majority, predicting that the BJP will soon find itself "caught in its own trap."

Notably, a political crisis has been witnessed in Jharkhand since since the BJP filed a petition asking for Soren to be removed from the Assembly due to allegations of having an office for profit, and the Election Commission (EC) handed its ruling to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25.

The Jharkhand Assembly's Rabindra Nath Mahato, on the other hand, stated on Saturday that "a one-day Assembly session is summoned on Monday for the completion of business that was left unfinished in the previous session." He also denied rumours that the state was in a "political crisis."

The request for a one-day special Assembly session to be held on September 5 was authorised by the state cabinet on Thursday. The declaration followed a meeting between a group of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs and Governor Ramesh Bais, who was asked to state the Election Commission's position on the Chief Minister Hemant Soren's plan to run for MLA.

Hemant Soren is said to have broken election rules by handing himself a mining lease, according to the opposition BJP, and as a result, he must be disqualified from serving as an MLA. The party has requested that the Chief Minister step down "on moral grounds" and has called for new elections.

According to Soren and his party JMM, the BJP is attempting to use the situation in order to persuade members of the ruling coalition to defect and overthrow the elected government, a strategy that has been adopted in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.

The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member assembly in which the majority mark is 41. The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18, and Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has one. The BJP, which is the main opposition, has 26 MLAs.