Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Following the outrage, the Yogi Adityanath government has ordered a probe into the shameful treatment of Kabaddi players at Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium in Saharanpur.

The video shows cooked rice in a big vessel placed on the toilet floor, where players can be seen taking portions on plates with their hands. Closer to the urinal, 'poori' were kept over a paper. This was the food served to the players for lunch on Friday.

When confronted, local sports officials reportedly said there was a space crunch after the stadium's swimming pool area was used for cooking rice, 'dal' and 'sabzi' over the traditional brick oven.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Rajnish Kumar Mishra is believed to be investigating the incident. He is expected to submit the report to the District Magistrate in 24 hours.