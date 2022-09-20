Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Following the outrage, the Yogi Adityanath government has ordered a probe into the shameful treatment of Kabaddi players at Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium in Saharanpur.

    Sep 20, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

    A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, where Kabaddi players taking part in the state-level U-17 girls' Kabaddi tournament were served food inside a toilet. 

    The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Following the outrage, the Yogi Adityanath government has ordered a probe into the shameful treatment of Kabaddi players at Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium in Saharanpur.

    The video shows cooked rice in a big vessel placed on the toilet floor, where players can be seen taking portions on plates with their hands. Closer to the urinal, 'poori' were kept over a paper. This was the food served to the players for lunch on Friday. 

    When confronted, local sports officials reportedly said there was a space crunch after the stadium's swimming pool area was used for cooking rice, 'dal' and 'sabzi' over the traditional brick oven. 

    Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Rajnish Kumar Mishra is believed to be investigating the incident. He is expected to submit the report to the District Magistrate in 24 hours. 

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Must See

    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur
    India News

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS
    India News

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer
    India News

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer