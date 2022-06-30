Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis his deputy

    After the ceremony, Shinde said that the development of the state will be his priority and that he would take all sections of the society along with him.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    Eknath Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister while Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister.

    Shinde and Fadnavis were administered the oath of office by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan shortly after 7.30 pm. Before taking the oath, Shinde paid tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe. His supporters shouted slogans hailing the late Shiv Sena giants after the oath ceremony concluded. 

    The next challenge before Shinde would be to prove his majority in the assembly. 

    Earlier in the day, contrary to expectations, Fadnavis announced that Shinde would be the next chief minister and that the BJP would extend support to Shinde's group. 

    Fadnavis had also announced that he would be out of government, but ensure its smooth functioning. However, BJP President JP Nadda said that he had personally requested Fadnavis to be part of the government.

    Endorsing Nadda's view, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Fadnavis's decision showed his sense of service to the people of Maharashtra.

    Later, Nadda tweeted that Fadnavis will be part of the government 

    "Devendra Fadnavis has shown big heart and decided to join the new Maharashtra cabinet," Nadda said, adding that it showed that BJP never had the desire for the chief minister's post and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray left their alliance 'for greed' of this post.

    PM Modi congratulates Shinde and Fadnavis

    In separate Twitter posts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated both Shinde and Fadnavis. 

    For Shinde, PM Modi wrote: 'A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights.'

    As for Fadnavis, PM said: 'He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra’s growth trajectory.'

    Image: Newly-elected Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their oath-taking ceremony, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
