Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

Eknath Shinde has assets worth Rs 11.5 crore, according to an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission in 2019.

Eknath Shinde, the political leader who shook Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, has captured the attention of the entire country. Maharashtra's politics, the country's most crucial state, have been destabilised. As a result, the whole country's attention is focused on Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde's political background is well known. Shinde's path has taken him from rickshaw driver to minister. Shinde has assets worth Rs 11.5 crore, according to an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission in 2019.

Eknath Shinde has led the Urban Development Department in the Thackeray-led Maharashtra State Government. The Urban Development Department is mostly kept to itself by the Chief Ministers. However, Uddhav Thackeray delegated the account to Eknath Shinde. Figures on how much Eknath Shinde's wealth has grown in the last three years are still forthcoming. However, his election affidavit includes the entire 2019 audit.

Eknath Shinde has seven vehicles. Including two Scorpio, two Innova, and one Armada. All these vehicles were priced at Rs 46 lakh in 2019.

The list goes,

About vehicles

1) Scorpio - 2

2) Balero - 1

3) Innova - 2

4) Armada - 1

5) Tempo - 1

Total Price - 46 Lakh



About gold, as of 2019

Gold: 25 lakh 87 thousand. Shinde stated in his affidavit that he owns 110 grams of gold worth Rs 4 lakh 12 thousand, while his wife owns 580 grams. All this gold was worth Rs 25 lakh 87 thousand, along with one revolver and one pistol.



About investment

1) Shivam Transport - 3 lakh

2) Shivam Enterprises - 11 lakh

3) Bombay Food Packers - 8 lakh

About land

Eknath Shinde and his wife own Rs 28 lakh in agricultural land as of 2019. It may have risen recently. Dare village in Mahabaleshwar has 5 hectares of land or approximately 12 acres. His wife owns 1.26 hectares of land in Chikhalgaon, Thane.

About property

1) Residential building

One room - Dhotre Chawl, Wagle Estate, Thane West: 360 sq. ft.

One flat - Landmark Co-op Housing Society: 2370 sq. ft.

One flat under his's wife name, Shivshakti Bhavan: 1090 sq. ft

One flat - Landmark Co-op Housing Society: 2370 sq. ft

The current market value of houses and flats is 9 crores 45 lakhs.

2) Commercial buildings

In Wagle Estate, he runs a shop worth Rs 30 lakh in his wife's name.

About loan

Eknath Shinde stated that he had a debt of Rs 3.74 crore in 2019. This includes TJSB's Rs 2.61 crore home loan. And a Realty loan of Rs 98 lakhs.

