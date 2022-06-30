Who is Eknath Shinde, the new Maharashtra CM?

In 1997, he was elected to the Thane Municipal Corporation. The Shiv Sena assigned him to work in Thane, which allowed him to establish a presence in the area.

Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, will be Maharashtra's next Chief Minister. Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), made the announcement.

Know five facts about Eknath Shinde:

1) Shinde used to be an autorickshaw driver in Thane. As a teenager, he moved to Mumbai from Satara, Maharashtra, and joined the Shiv Sena. Shinde rose through the ranks after founding the party's labour union.

2) In 1997, he was elected to the Thane Municipal Corporation. The Shiv Sena assigned him to work in Thane, which allowed him to establish a presence in the area.

3) Shinde was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 2004. His influence on the Shiv Sena grew after party founder Bal Thackeray's nephew Raj Thackeray resigned and founded the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

4) Shrikant Shinde, his son, is a Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan, and Prakash Shinde, his brother, is a Councillor. Shinde became the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly after the Shiv Sena severed ties with the BJP after 25 years and fought the election on its own.

5) Shinde, the Shiv Sena's chief troubleshooter, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University. He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly four times in a row, in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019.

Also Read: Eknath Shinde to be new Maharashtra CM, will take oath at 7:30 pm today; thanks PM Modi, Fadnavis

Also Read: Eknath Shinde to take oath as CM, Fadnavis to stay out of the government | Top updates

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray resigns to fate, steps down from Maharashtra CM's post