Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Bal Thackeray, changes his Twitter display photo

    In the photo, Shinde is seen kneeling near Bal Thackeray in his latest Twitter display photo, indicating his loyalty to his guru. Shinde altered his Twitter profile photo soon after taking the oath of office as Maharashtra chief minister. 

    Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Bal Thackeray changes his Twitter display photo gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 9:57 AM IST

    Eknath Shinde, the new Maharashtra chief minister, changed the profile photo of his Twitter account to one of Bal Thackeray on Friday. In the photo, Shinde is seen kneeling near Bal Thackeray in his latest Twitter display photo, indicating his loyalty to his guru. Shinde altered his Twitter profile photo soon after taking the oath of office as Maharashtra chief minister. 

    Shinde was sworn in as the next Maharashtra chief minister in a lavish event, while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as his deputy. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari delivered the oath to him at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Before assuming the oath of office as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde stated that he decided to destabilise the MVA administration because he was devoted to "Bal Thackeray's Hindutva." "The choice we made is dedicated to Balasaheb's Hindutva and development activities in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs," Shinde remarked.

    Also Read | Next Maha battle: Who controls the Shiv Sena?

    Devendra Fadnavis, the former chief minister of Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019, named Eknath Shinde as the next chief minister at a joint news conference in Mumbai on Thursday. Fadnavis also stated during the news conference that he will not be joining the cabinet. Home Minister Amit Shah subsequently tweeted that Fadnavis has chosen to join the new Maharashtra administration in the interest of the state's people after hearing from BJP head JP Nadda and congratulated him on his choice.

    Shinde, a four-time MLA, began his oath-taking ceremony by paying respect to late Shiv Sena stalwarts Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe, his political mentor in Thane district.
    As he completed taking the oath, his followers sang chants in praise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sena founder Bal Thackeray, and Dighe.

    Also Read | Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis his deputy

    Shrikant Shinde, the Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan in Thane district, is residing with the dissident Shiv Sena MLAs in Goa, where they landed from Guwahati on Wednesday night, nine days after the mutiny that brought down the MVA administration. Some Shinde followers held a motorcycle rally in Thane, shouting chants in favour of their leader, who is recognised as a mass leader, frequently mixing with his voters and listening to their complaints, in addition to conducting regular meetings with local Sena workers and bureaucrats.

    Also Read: Know Eknath Shinde, new Maharashtra's CM's net worth, property, cars and more
    (With PTI Inputs)

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Expert view on next Eknath Shinde Vs Uddhav Thackeray battle

    Next Maha battle: Who controls the Shiv Sena?

    Mamata Banerjee July 21 'day of jihad against the BJP' call triggers political storm

    Mamata's 'day of jihad against BJP' call triggers political storm

    Manipur landslide: Indian Army says 5 civilians, 13 soldiers rescued snt

    Manipur landslide: Over 70 still missing, rescue operations continue

    Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra chief minister, Fadnavis Deputy CM

    Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis his deputy

    Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas snt

    Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas

    Recent Stories

    Thursday Box Office Report Kamal Haasan Vikram Varun Dhawan Jug Jugg Jeeyo Rakshit Shetty 777 Charlie drb

    Box Office Report: Kamal Haasan’s 'Vikram' sets a new record, Jug Jugg Jeeyo crosses Rs 50 cr

    LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 198 from July 1 Check new rates here gcw

    LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 198 from July 1, Check new rates here

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect Twitter Review R Madhavan film plays high on emotions must watch drb

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Twitter Review: Madhavan’s film plays high on emotions; must watch

    National Doctors Day 2022 Wishes Facebook WhatsApp messages quotes greetings to share gcw

    National Doctors' Day 2022: Wishes, Facebook/WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with everyone

    Employees to get salary full and final settlement in 2 days after resignation says new wage code gcw

    Employees to get salary, full and final settlement in 2 days after resignation, says new wage code

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon