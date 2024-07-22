Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India's real GDP projected to grow 6.5% to 7% in 2024-25, Economic Survey reveals

    Earlier, a finance ministry report released ahead of the interim Budget for 2024-25, which was presented on February 1, estimated a GDP growth rate close to 7% for the fiscal year. Additionally, in June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) adjusted its growth forecast for FY25 upward to 7.2%, up from its previous estimate of 7%.

    Economic Survey forecasts 6.5% to 7% growth for India's real GDP in 2024-25 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (July 22) tabled the Economic Survey that revealed India's real GDP is expected to grow between 6.5% and 7% in the fiscal year 2024-25. This projection aligns closely with the International Monetary Fund’s estimate of 7%.

    Presented a day before Budget announcement, the Economic Survey offers a cautiously optimistic forecast. The survey acknowledges balanced risks and reflects market expectations, noting, "The survey conservatively projects a real GDP growth of 6.5%–7%, aware that market expectations are on the higher side."

    India has experienced growth exceeding 7% over the past three years, highlighting the robustness of its economic trajectory despite global uncertainties. The Economic Survey's forecast reflects a balanced perspective, considering both optimistic and cautious economic scenarios.

    (This is a developing story.)

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
