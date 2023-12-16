Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Donate for Desh or Donate for Dynasty?': BJP asks after Congress launches crowdfunding campaign (WATCH)

    The campaign targets various party ranks, urging contributions from state-level office bearers, elected representatives, district and state presidents, and AICC office bearers, encouraging donations of at least Rs 1,380 each.

    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is venturing into crowdfunding, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's 'Tilak Swaraj Fund' aimed at raising funds during the non-cooperation movement.

    The initiative, named 'Donate for Desh,' is scheduled for launch by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on December 18, encompassing both online and offline components. Emphasizing the party's 138-year journey, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal highlighted the symbolic significance, inviting supporters to contribute in multiples of Rs 138, signifying the enduring commitment to India's betterment.

    Parliament security breach: Did 'mastermind' Lalit Jha have links with TMC?

    Primarily an online campaign until December 28, coinciding with the party's Foundation Day, the initiative will transition to a ground campaign. This ground-level effort involves door-to-door visits by volunteers, aiming to secure contributions of at least Rs 138 from ten houses in every booth.

    For online contributions, two dedicated channels – www.donateinc.in and www.inc.in – have been established. State presidents are tasked with identifying potential donors among well-wishers and functionaries, targeting contributions of Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800.

    The idea of crowdfunding emerged during the Udaipur Chintan Shivir in May 2022. However, the move comes following the Income Tax Department's recent operation, recovering a record-breaking Rs 353 crore from Congress leader Dhiraj Sahu, sparking a political debate between the BJP and Congress.

    Reacting to this, BJP leader CT Ravi criticised the move and said, "How will donating to CONgress help Bharat or empower Bharatiyas? Is it "Donate for Desh" or "Donate for Dynasty"? For every Bharatiya, the first thing that comes to mind when asked about CONgress is CORRUPTION !"

    Indian Navy's timely response thwarts hijack attempt on Somalia-bound ship in Arabian Sea

    "In 1985 itself, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had famously declared that "out of every rupee spent by the government, only 15 paise reached the Beneficiaries". By looting their own party through National Herald, Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi have proved how corrupt they are," the BJP leader said.

    Union minister Kiren Rijiju also slammed the Congress and said, "With the money heist of their MP being caught, Congress comes up with a new 'Donate for Dynasty' scheme to sustain lifestyle costs of a dynasty never used to living without excessive luxury, other people’s wealth and uncontrolled power."

