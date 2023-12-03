'Disrupting Parliament will yield worse results than today': Union Minister's BIG warning to Opposition

The Winter Session of Parliament will witness the tabling of crucial reports from the Ethics Committee, addressing the 'cash-for-query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

As anticipation mounts for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday (December 3) delivered a stern warning to the Opposition, cautioning them against potential disruptions during the proceedings. "If the Opposition disrupts Parliament, it will face worse results than what have come today," the Union minister said.

Scheduled to take place from December 4 to December 22, this session is expected to be rife with contentious discussions. The session will witness the tabling of crucial reports from the Ethics Committee, addressing the 'cash-for-query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. Additionally, it will cover the introduction of three key bills aimed at replacing the IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act.

Speaking to reporters, the Union minister emphasized the government's willingness to engage in discussions on all issues but stressed the need for adherence to parliamentary rules and procedures. "There are 15 sittings... We requested that the atmosphere should be maintained for structured debates. The government is fully prepared for a structured debate," he asserted.

During the all-party meeting convened before the Winter Session, Joshi urged opposition parties to foster an "enabling environment" conducive to productive discussions. However, tensions surfaced during the meeting, particularly when TMC leaders criticized the government for an alleged pre-Parliament leak of the Ethics Committee's report against Moitra.

Highlighting the session's legislative agenda, Pralhad Joshi noted that Parliament was set to deliberate on 19 bills and two financial items. The government's emphasis on a conducive atmosphere underscores the importance of constructive dialogue in navigating this critical parliamentary session.

