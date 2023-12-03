Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Disrupting Parliament will yield worse results than today': Union Minister's BIG warning to Opposition

    The Winter Session of Parliament will witness the tabling of crucial reports from the Ethics Committee, addressing the 'cash-for-query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

    Disrupting Parliament will yield worse results than today Union Minister's BIG warning to Opposition AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 3:56 PM IST

    As anticipation mounts for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday (December 3) delivered a stern warning to the Opposition, cautioning them against potential disruptions during the proceedings. "If the Opposition disrupts Parliament, it will face worse results than what have come today," the Union minister said.

    Scheduled to take place from December 4 to December 22, this session is expected to be rife with contentious discussions. The session will witness the tabling of crucial reports from the Ethics Committee, addressing the 'cash-for-query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. Additionally, it will cover the introduction of three key bills aimed at replacing the IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act.

    'Congress guarantees did not work...' BJP leaders hail people's mandate in 3 states

    Speaking to reporters, the Union minister emphasized the government's willingness to engage in discussions on all issues but stressed the need for adherence to parliamentary rules and procedures. "There are 15 sittings... We requested that the atmosphere should be maintained for structured debates. The government is fully prepared for a structured debate," he asserted.

    During the all-party meeting convened before the Winter Session, Joshi urged opposition parties to foster an "enabling environment" conducive to productive discussions. However, tensions surfaced during the meeting, particularly when TMC leaders criticized the government for an alleged pre-Parliament leak of the Ethics Committee's report against Moitra.

    Highlighting the session's legislative agenda, Pralhad Joshi noted that Parliament was set to deliberate on 19 bills and two financial items. The government's emphasis on a conducive atmosphere underscores the importance of constructive dialogue in navigating this critical parliamentary session.

    Pakistanis wonder 'where is PM Kakar' after PM Modi took front row with world leaders at COP28

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: What is the Ladli Behna Scheme that led to BJP's landslide victory? anr

    Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: What is the Ladli Behna Scheme that led to BJP's landslide victory?

    We must respect Sanatana Dharma in Indian Politics: Congress leader Pramod Krishnam speaks out after defeat vkp

    We must respect Sanatana Dharma in Indian Politics: Congress leader Pramod Krishnam speaks out after defeat

    BJP sweeps Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Who will be named CM a look at top contenders for the post gcw

    BJP sweeps Chhattisgarh: Who will be named CM? A look at top contenders for the post

    Who is Mahant Balaknath, the spiritual leader and BJP's Alwar MP pegged to be Rajasthan CM snt

    Who is Mahant Balaknath, the spiritual leader and BJP's Alwar MP pegged to be Rajasthan CM?

    rajasthan-assembly-election-results-who-will-become-the-new-cm iwh

    Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Who is the ideal CM candidate from BJP?

    Recent Stories

    Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: What is the Ladli Behna Scheme that led to BJP's landslide victory? anr

    Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: What is the Ladli Behna Scheme that led to BJP's landslide victory?

    Urfi Javed's Instagram account suspended? Actress says, 'Wishes of many people have been granted' RKK

    Urfi Javed's Instagram account suspended? Actress says, 'Wishes of many people have been granted'

    We must respect Sanatana Dharma in Indian Politics: Congress leader Pramod Krishnam speaks out after defeat vkp

    We must respect Sanatana Dharma in Indian Politics: Congress leader Pramod Krishnam speaks out after defeat

    rajasthan-assembly-election-results-who-is-yogi-of-rajasthan-balak-nath iwh

    Rajasthan Elections 2023: Who is Mahant Baba Balaknath?

    BJP sweeps Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Who will be named CM a look at top contenders for the post gcw

    BJP sweeps Chhattisgarh: Who will be named CM? A look at top contenders for the post

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon