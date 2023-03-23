'Disagree with court decision...' AAP offers rare support to Congress after Rahul Gandhi's sentencing

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday offered rare support to the Congress party on the issue of Rahul Gandhi's sentencing in the criminal defamation case filed against him for his Modi surname jibe.

Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years by the Surat court, following which he was granted bail. Reacting to the sentencing, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter. He said in a post in Hindi, which, when translated, read: "A conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate non-BJP leaders and parties by prosecuting them. We have differences with the Congress, but it is not right to implicate Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case like this. It is the job of the public and the opposition to ask questions. We respect the court but disagree with the decision."

The Congress party put up a brave face on social media and before the Press.

In Twitter posts, the party declared: "The Gandhis are not afraid". In another post, the party quoted the Wayanad MP who said: "I believe in truth. I fight for the truth. I am not afraid of BJP-RSS... and this is what bothers them."

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told media persons, "We have repeatedly been saying that our democracy is in danger. There is pressure on the judiciary, the Election Commission of India, and central agencies -- they are all being misused. Decisions are made under influence. Rahul Gandhi is brave, and only he can compete with the BJP govt."

