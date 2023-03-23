Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Disagree with court decision...' AAP offers rare support to Congress after Rahul Gandhi's sentencing

    The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday offered rare support to the Congress party on the issue of Rahul Gandhi's sentencing in the criminal defamation case filed against him for his Modi surname jibe.

    Disagree with court decision AAP offers rare support to Congress after Rahul Gandhi's sentencing
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday offered rare support to the Congress party on the issue of Rahul Gandhi's sentencing in the criminal defamation case filed against him for his Modi surname jibe.

    Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years by the Surat court, following which he was granted bail. Reacting to the sentencing, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter. He said in a post in Hindi, which, when translated, read: "A conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate non-BJP leaders and parties by prosecuting them. We have differences with the Congress, but it is not right to implicate Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case like this. It is the job of the public and the opposition to ask questions. We respect the court but disagree with the decision."

    The Congress party put up a brave face on social media and before the Press. 

    In Twitter posts, the party declared: "The Gandhis are not afraid". In another post, the party quoted the Wayanad MP who said: "I believe in truth. I fight for the truth. I am not afraid of BJP-RSS... and this is what bothers them."

    Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told media persons, "We have repeatedly been saying that our democracy is in danger. There is pressure on the judiciary, the Election Commission of India, and central agencies -- they are all being misused. Decisions are made under influence. Rahul Gandhi is brave, and only he can compete with the BJP govt." 

    Also Read: Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in 'Modi surname' remark case

    Also Read: Revolutionary heroes' legacy appropriated by communal elements with no stake in freedom struggle: Kerala CM

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Revolutionary heroes legacy appropriated by communal elements with no stake in freedom struggle: Kerala CM on Shaheed Diwas 2023 ANR

    Revolutionary heroes' legacy appropriated by communal elements with no stake in freedom struggle: Kerala CM

    Tamil Nadu CM Stalin moves Bill to ban online gambling; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu CM Stalin moves Bill to ban online gambling; check details

    Mini library to dining restaurant Check out Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train features other details gcw

    Mini library to dining restaurant: Check out Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train features, other details

    Modi surname' remark: Surat court holds Rahul Gandhi guilty in criminal defamation case AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in 'Modi surname' remark case

    Kozhikode Medical College sexual assault case: Victim being forced to withdraw complaint ANR

    Kozhikode Medical College sexual assault case: Victim being forced to withdraw complaint?

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH-ayh

    Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH

    Beethoven DNA analysis genome map Locks of hair reveals details into German composer cause of death centuries later snt

    Beethoven's DNA analysis: Locks of hair reveals details into cause of death centuries later

    PSEB 10th Exam: Punjab Board class 10th exam to begin on March 24; know guidelines, schedule - adt

    PSEB 10th Exam: Punjab board class 10th exam to begin on March 24; know guidelines, schedule

    SBI Credit Card Charges: New Changes to Know About in March 2023-vpn

    SBI Credit Card Charges: New Changes to Know About in March 2023

    Power Electric Vehicles Is Here To Win Hearts With Eco-Friendly Features in Its Bikes

    Power Electric Vehicles Is Here To Win Hearts With Eco-Friendly Features in Its Bikes

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon