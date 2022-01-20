  • Facebook
    Did you know Anand Mahindra wanted to be filmmaker? Here's what his latest post reveals

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra's Twitter account is a treasure mine of motivating videos and informative remarks. The business tycoon shares something spectacular now and again, and his most recent post is no exception. Recently, one Twitter user asked the tycoon about his ambition during his school or college days and spoke about his favourite profession.

    Replying to the user, Mahindra said that it is easy to answer this as he wanted to be a filmmaker and studied film in college. He added that his thesis was a film he made at the '77 Kumbh Mela. 

    Sharing the picture, the business tycoon shared that he shot the documentary in a remote village near Indore. 

    On the other hand, Anand Mahindra presented a bespoke SUV car to Indian shooter Avani Lekhara, who brought accolades to the country by capturing the first gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics last year. Mahindra provided the 20-year-old with a customised XUV700 to meet the para athlete's accessibility requirements.

    Lekhara shared the photographs on Twitter, calling it a great step forward in making India more inclusive. "Thank you, Anand Mahindra sir, and the entire staff at Mahindra Auto who worked on this customised vehicle! Cars like these are a significant step toward a more inclusive India, and I want to see many more of them on the road in the future," the Khel Ratna winner wrote.
     

    Also Read | Street performer with bull takes digital payment to next level; Anand Mahindra shares amazing video

    Also Read | Idlis on stick: Anand Mahindra shares pic of new dish in town; netizens react

