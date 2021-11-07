  • Facebook
    Street performer with bull takes digital payment to next level; Anand Mahindra shares amazing video

    A video shared by Anand Mahindra of a street performer with a bull accepting UPI payment makes rounds on social media, and the internet is amazed watching it.

    Street performer with bull takes digital payment to next level; Anand Mahindra shares amazing video-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 5:47 PM IST
    Internet always amazes us with its unique and fantastic videos. Those videos really become a stress relief for our daily life. Now such a wonderful video is going viral over the internet and left the netizens amazed. A viral video shared by Anand Mahindra of a street performer with a bull accepting UPI payment makes rounds on social media, and the internet is surprised watching it.

    In the video, a street performer can be seen playing a wind instrument with a bull which is dressed in a colourful saree. The bull also had flowers tied around its horns and hooves. But what made the internet surprised is that the head of the bull had a UPI scanning code. And as the man plays the instrument, a man can be seen scanning the code on the animal's head to make a payment. Watch the surprising video here.

    The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, shared the video on his Twitter handle and asked the internet whether anyone needed more evidence to prove that India has massively transformed into a digital payment option.

    The video, however, went massively viral and gathered more than three lakh views in just one day of being online, and netizens expressed their amazement in the comment section.

    However, the video shows the ritual of Gangireddulu, which is known to be a centuries-old tradition that involves men from a particular tribal community of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. During the ritual, the men from the tribal community visit people's homes with decorated oxen that perform tricks, and in return, people give donations in the form of money or alms.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2021, 5:48 PM IST
