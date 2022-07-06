Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DGCA begins probe after smoke detected in cabin of IndiGo’s Raipur-Indore flight

    After the A320 aircraft landed at its destination, the cabin crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The passengers exited safely, according to authorities, who added that the DGCA is examining the incident.

    DGCA begins probe after smoke detected in cabin of IndiGo's Raipur-Indore flight
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 6:42 PM IST

    Smoke was observed in an IndiGo flight from Raipur to Indore after landing on Tuesday, according to authorities with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). After the A320 aircraft landed at its destination, the cabin crew noticed smoke in the cabin, according to PTI. The passengers exited safely, according to authorities, who added that the DGCA is examining the incident.

    Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a Vistara flight from Bangkok to Delhi experienced a "small electrical problem" after landing at the IGI airport. The aircraft was dragged from the taxiway to the parking lot. In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said, “After landing in Delhi, while taxiing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on 05 July, 2022. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay.” 

    Also Read | 8th SpiceJet glitch in 18 days; airline gets DGCA show-cause notice

    The aviation authority issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet earlier today, following eight technical fault occurrences affecting the airline's flights in the previous 18 days. 

    "The review (of the events) reveals that poor internal safety supervision and inadequate maintenance activities (as the majority of the occurrences were due to either component failure or system-related failure) have resulted in a deterioration of the safety margins," the report continued.

    Also Read | SpiceJet Delhi-Dubai flight lands in Karachi after glitch

    In the previous 18 days, eight incidences of mechanical breakdown on SpiceJet flights have been documented. On Tuesday, a SpiceJet cargo plane that was supposed to fly to Chongqing, China, returned to Kolkata after the pilots discovered that their weather radar was not working. Only on Tuesday was the airline's aircraft from Delhi to Dubai diverted to Karachi owing to a faulty fuel indication. After cracks appeared in its windshield mid-flight, Spicejet's Kandla-Mumbai flight made a "priority landing" in Maharashtra's capital city.

    Also Read | Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 6:42 PM IST
