DGCA begins probe after smoke detected in cabin of IndiGo’s Raipur-Indore flight

Smoke was observed in an IndiGo flight from Raipur to Indore after landing on Tuesday, according to authorities with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). After the A320 aircraft landed at its destination, the cabin crew noticed smoke in the cabin, according to PTI. The passengers exited safely, according to authorities, who added that the DGCA is examining the incident.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a Vistara flight from Bangkok to Delhi experienced a "small electrical problem" after landing at the IGI airport. The aircraft was dragged from the taxiway to the parking lot. In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said, “After landing in Delhi, while taxiing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on 05 July, 2022. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay.”

The aviation authority issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet earlier today, following eight technical fault occurrences affecting the airline's flights in the previous 18 days.

"The review (of the events) reveals that poor internal safety supervision and inadequate maintenance activities (as the majority of the occurrences were due to either component failure or system-related failure) have resulted in a deterioration of the safety margins," the report continued.

In the previous 18 days, eight incidences of mechanical breakdown on SpiceJet flights have been documented. On Tuesday, a SpiceJet cargo plane that was supposed to fly to Chongqing, China, returned to Kolkata after the pilots discovered that their weather radar was not working. Only on Tuesday was the airline's aircraft from Delhi to Dubai diverted to Karachi owing to a faulty fuel indication. After cracks appeared in its windshield mid-flight, Spicejet's Kandla-Mumbai flight made a "priority landing" in Maharashtra's capital city.

