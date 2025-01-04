Delhi: Woman's decomposed body found in bed after 3 days with mouth taped, husband missing

A 24-year-old woman’s decomposed body was found hidden in a bed at her Delhi home, suspected to have been murdered by her absconding husband. Married for five years, the victim’s death appears premeditated. Police have launched a manhunt and await the post-mortem report.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

New Delhi: A gruesome discovery was made in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area on Friday when a 24-year-old woman’s decomposed body was found hidden inside a bed at her rented home. The victim, Deepa, had been living with her husband, Dhanraj, a cab driver. Police suspect Dhanraj’s involvement as he has been missing since the incident.  

Deepa’s elderly mother discovered the crime when she visited the flat to feed her daughter’s pet parrots. She noticed a foul smell coming from the locked house and informed her husband, who then alerted the police.  

“Upon receiving the complaint, our team reached the spot and found the flat locked. After breaking open the door, we searched the house and found the victim’s decomposed body concealed inside a bed in the bedroom,” said a senior police officer, according to a TOI report.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Deepa had been dead for around 72 hours before her body was found. The body was hidden inside the bed frame, with her mouth taped shut. “The state of decomposition and how the body was concealed suggest the murder was premeditated,” police sources stated.  

Deepa and Dhanraj had been married for five years and had a two-year-old daughter who was staying with her maternal relatives at the time of the incident. The father of the deceased has filed a formal complaint with the police.  

A case of murder under Section 103 of the BNS has been registered at the Dabri police station. Crime scene experts and forensic teams have examined the site, and investigators are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death.  

According to DCP Ankit Singh (Dwarka), multiple teams have been formed to locate Dhanraj, who remains the prime suspect. “We are scanning CCTV footage to trace his movements and questioning several individuals to understand the motive behind the crime,” he said.  

The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the absconding husband. Further updates are awaited, pending the post-mortem findings.  Residents in the area have been left shocked by the brutal incident, while the police continue their efforts to bring the suspect to justice.

