Delhi WEATHER update: Over 250 flights, trains impacted; IMD issues orange alert | Check details

Dense fog in Delhi caused significant delays and cancellations for trains and flights. Reduced visibility prompted an orange alert from IMD, while worsening air quality led to the reimplementation of GRAP Stage 3.

Delhi weather update over 250 flights trains impacted IMD issues orange alert check details gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 9:27 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 9:28 AM IST

The train and flight operations were hit in Delhi as dense fog blanketed the national capital in the wee hours of Saturday, reducing visibility to zero in several areas, said officials. In the nation's capital, more than fifty trains experienced delays at key railway intersections, such as Hazrat Nizamuddin Station, Anand Vihar Terminus, and New Delhi Railway Station. Due to the current weather, a number of trains, including the Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express, Mahabodhi Express, Lucknow Mail, and Kathgodam Express, had severe delays as they arrived in the nation's capital.

Delhi's heavy fog on Saturday morning also affected flight operations. According to authorities, the current conditions caused more than 150 flights to be delayed and about 30 to be canceled. The airport's aviation operations have been impacted by the thick fog. For the most recent flight information, travelers are asked to get in touch with the relevant airline, according to airport officials. According to cautions sent to passengers by airlines like IndiGo and Air India, "poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India."

Orange alert issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi on Saturday, cautioning residents about “very dense fog" conditions in the city. The temperature in Delhi dropped to 10.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Saturday, compared to 9.6 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday.

GRAP 3 imposed, Air quality declines

The Delhi-NCR area saw a significant decline in air quality and an increase in pollution levels as a result of unfavorable weather conditions on Friday, prompting the reinstatement of anti-pollution measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 371 at 4 p.m., indicating an upward trend in air pollution levels.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Beed sarpanch murder case: Two absconding accused arrested in Dhule, third suspect still at large snt

Beed sarpanch murder case: Two absconding accused arrested in Dhule, third suspect still at large

Viral video: Vande Bharat sleeper train reaches 180 km/hr, glass of water remains steady (WATCH) gcw

Viral video: Vande Bharat sleeper train reaches 180 km/hr, glass of water remains steady (WATCH)

Bengaluru Traffic advisory Plan your route for Chitra Santhe on Kumara Krupa road January 5 vkp

Bengaluru Traffic advisory: Plan your route for Chitra Santhe on Kumara Krupa road, January 5

UP SHOCKER! Minor boy beaten, chilli powder put on private parts in Mirzapur over theft suspicion (WATCH) vkp

UP SHOCKER! Minor boy beaten, chilli powder put on private parts in Mirzapur over theft suspicion (WATCH)

From 7,516 kms to 11,098 kms: India's coastline expands by 47.6% in over 50 years, reveals MHA report snt

From 7,516 kms to 11,098 kms: India's coastline expands by 47.6% in over 50 years, reveals MHA report

Recent Stories

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's most expensive things; here's the LIST RBA

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's most expensive things; here's the LIST

Which type of bike insurance is BEST for you? Check out some pro tips RBA

Which type of bike insurance is BEST for you? Check out some pro tips

Beed sarpanch murder case: Two absconding accused arrested in Dhule, third suspect still at large snt

Beed sarpanch murder case: Two absconding accused arrested in Dhule, third suspect still at large

Bollywood Stars With Multiple Marriages: From Karan Singh Grover to Sanjay Dutt

Kamal Haasan to Pawan Kalyan-6 Actors with multiple marriages

Viral video: Vande Bharat sleeper train reaches 180 km/hr, glass of water remains steady (WATCH) gcw

Viral video: Vande Bharat sleeper train reaches 180 km/hr, glass of water remains steady (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon