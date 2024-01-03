Worrying surge in criminal, suicide cases in Kerala; Check details

The police said that the use of drugs and intoxication are the reasons behind most of the cases. Till last November, 5,101 more cases were reported in the state than in 2022.

Thiruvananthapuram: The number of criminal cases has increased in the state. Till last November, 5,101 more cases were reported in the state than in 2022. There has been a huge increase in attempted murder cases. The police said that the use of drugs and intoxication are the reasons behind most of the cases. 2,35,858 cases were reported in 2022 and till November 2023, 2,40,959 cases were reported.

The number of cases will increase more if the cases of December are also added. Among these, attempted murder cases are increasing the most. In 2022, there were 700 attempted murder cases. According to the figures up to November 30 last year, there were 918 attempted murder cases.

There has also been an increase in suicide cases in the state. Around 17,174 cases were reported in 2022 and till last November, 17,713 cases were reported. The cases of protestors during Nava Kerala Sadas will increase by December. Around 10,393 fraud cases were also reported in the state.

The cases of sexual assault, violence against women, and death cases due to dowry harassment were 11 in 2022 and 8 in November. There have been 4345 cases of harassment by husbands and family till last November. The number of murder cases has decreased in the state from 334 to 306. While the number of rape cases has dipped, the cases of burglary in the houses of people have increased.