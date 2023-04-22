Former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik not detained, clarifies Delhi Police

Police on Saturday said they had not detained former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area. The Delhi Police also took to Twitter to say a false news about Malik’s detention is being spread.

"Former governor Satya Pal Malik has not been taken into custody. He arrived at the R K Puram police station on his own will with his followers, and we have told him that he is free to go at any time," according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C.

Another officer stated that a meeting was set for an MCD park in R K Puram, and Malik was expected to attend. He was told that this was not the place to conduct a meeting and that he had not obtained authorization from the authorities, so Malik and his followers departed, and the former governor later came to the police station on his own, according to the officer.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Malik to answer questions over an alleged insurance fraud in Jammu & Kashmir. Malik, who has served as governor of many states, will be questioned by the federal government for the second time in seven months. Malik was questioned by CBI agents in October of last year, after completing his governorships in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and, lastly, Meghalaya.

The CBI action comes only a week after Malik gave an interview to "The Wire" in which he criticised the BJP-led Centre, particularly its treatment of Jammu and Kashmir, where he served as the last governor before the state was divided into Union territories.