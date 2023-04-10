Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet arrested from Delhi; check details

    Amritpal and his aide Papalpreet Singh have been booked for spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attacks on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    Pro-Khalistani radical preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh has been arrested from Delhi. Papalpreet Singh was nabbed by Delhi police special cell. 

    It is reportedly said that the investigation by the Punjab Police revealed that Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh had been taking refuge in different Deras after the crackdown.

    The fugitive Amritpal Singh and his aide took shelter in and around the districts of Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar. The police found that Amritpal and Papalpreet stayed at three different Deras in Phagwara town, Nadlon village and Bibi village.

    Meanwhile, it can be seen that Amritpal Singh is untraceable ever since Punjab Police launched a mega-crackdown against him and members of his pro-Khalistan 'Waris Punjab De' outfit began on March 18.

    The crackdown came three weeks after Amritpal Singh along with hundreds of his supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man.

    On March 18, the radical preacher escaped the police net in Jalandhar district, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

    Amritpal and his aide Papalpreet Singh have been booked for spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attacks on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
