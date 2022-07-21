Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Delhi, Punjab, AAP's Kejriwal promises 300 free units of electricity in Gujarat

    "I am providing you with a guarantee. If you discover any flaws later, you are free to vote against AAP in the next election. We will keep all of our promises if we gain control of the state," he stated. Kejriwal further stated that any outstanding power bills due by December 31, 2021 will be waived.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal, national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, announced on Thursday that if his party is elected to power in Gujarat this year, he will offer free energy for up to 300 units per month. In a town hall meeting in Surat, the Delhi chief minister again promised an uninterrupted electricity supply with no interruptions.

    On his second visit to the state this month, the AAP leader landed in Surat late Wednesday night. He had stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would share its platform with the people of Gujarat in the coming weeks, outlining what it aims to achieve for them if elected to power in the state.

    He argued that the people of Gujarat were tired of the BJP's 27-year dominance and want a change. Kejriwal last visited Gujarat on July 3, when he conducted a town hall meeting in Ahmedabad on the topic of free power. He presented the "Delhi model," claiming that free power is a possibility in Gujarat provided corruption is removed. The AAP has made free power a significant campaign issue in Gujarat, where elections are scheduled for December.

    In response to the BJP leader's comments, the AAP chief stated that when "revadi" is offered to the people for free, it is referred to as "prasad." "Some people are discussing'revadi' (sweet)...when'revadi' is handed to the public for free, it is referred to as 'prasad' (devotional offering). However, when it is offered for free to your own friends or ministers, it is considered 'paap' (sin) "He retaliated against the BJP.

    In a harsh retort, the AAP head stated that his administration is establishing the basis of the country by giving free education, power, and healthcare. This is the AAP leader's second trip to the state this month. He had last visited the election-year state on July 3.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
