Brics Summit 2023: PM Modi embarks on four-day visit to South Africa, Greece; check details

Scheduled from August 22 to 24, the BRICS summit holds significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his third visit to South Africa. This journey also commemorates the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between India and South Africa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 22) embarked on a four-day visit to South Africa and Greece. His South African itinerary includes participation in the 15th BRICS Summit, taking place in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24. The invitation for this summit comes from South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

Expressing his views, PM Modi emphasized the proactive role of BRICS in cultivating a strong collaborative framework spanning various sectors. He highlighted that the BRICS platform stands as a valuable arena for deliberating upon matters of significance for the wider Global South community.

Maldivian citizen arrested at Bengaluru airport over misbehaviour with flight attendants

PM Modi said that he looks forward to holding bilateral meetings with "some of the leaders present in Johannesburg".

In a statement, PM Modi said, "BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system."

BRICS stands as a coalition of global economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Scheduled from August 22 to 24, the BRICS summit holds significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his third visit to South Africa. This journey also commemorates the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between India and South Africa.

Bharat NCAP: How Indian cars will now be assessed for crash safety

Under the stewardship of South Africa, this year's BRICS summit carries the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development, and inclusive multilateralism."

Notably, this marks the return to in-person meetings for the BRICS Summit after a sequence of three years of virtual gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the South Africa segment, PM Modi is set to venture to Athens, Greece, at the invitation of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Reflecting on this, the Prime Minister stated, "This will be my inaugural visit to this ancient land, holding the distinction of being the first Indian Prime Minister to do so in four decades," as conveyed in the official release.