    Delhi expected to record 14,000 COVID cases on Monday, says health minister Satyendar Jain

    Jain retaliated against Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij after the latter alleged that three areas bordering Delhi had suffered as a result of the "uncontrolled" surge of Covid cases in the national capital.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 2:23 PM IST
    According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, daily Covid-19 cases in the national capital would drop for the fourth day in a row, with around 14,000 new infections registered in 24 hours. He said one could expect between 14,000 and 15,000 new COVID cases in Delhi on Monday. Jain stated that around 2.85 crore doses were provided in Delhi, with the first dosage inoculating 100% of the eligible population and the second dose inoculating 80%.

    Jain retaliated against Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij after the latter alleged that three areas bordering Delhi had suffered as a result of the "uncontrolled" surge of Covid cases in the national capital. He said these are political discussions; and he could also tell how many Haryana residents have tested positive in Delhi. Jain added every day, about 1,000 Covid cases are reported from outside Delhi.

    On Sunday, Delhi reported 18,286 Covid-19 cases and 28 fatalities, with the positive rate falling to 27.87% from 30.64% the day before. Delhi's health minister stated that the weekend curfew and preemptive restrictions prevented the virus's spread in the national capital.

    "The Delhi government's restrictions have hampered the distribution of Covid-19. We'll keep an eye on the situation for three to four days before revisiting the curbs," Jain said. Satyendar Jain also downplayed concerns about "fewer" Covid tests being performed in Delhi, claiming that the city's diagnostic tests are three times the number recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research. He went on to say that hospitalizations are decreasing and that the majority of Covid-related fatalities this time are attributable to comorbidities in the patients.
    Last week, Jain expressed optimism that the continuing Covid wave in the national capital had crested and that the number of cases and positive rates will shortly decline.

