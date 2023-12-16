Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend 10-Day Vipassana session during 4th INDIA bloc meeting

    It is reportedly said that CM Kejriwal's undisclosed destination for the meditation course raises questions about his attendance at the significant INDIA bloc meeting, the first after Congress's recent electoral setbacks in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend 10-Day Vipassana session during 4th INDIA bloc meeting AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 2:44 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to embark on a 10-day vipassana meditation course from December 19, coinciding with the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc in the national capital. The meditation practice involves a prolonged period of silence and introspection, seeking restoration of mental peace through abstinence from communication.

    It is reportedly said that CM Kejriwal's undisclosed destination for the meditation course raises questions about his attendance at the significant INDIA bloc meeting, the first after Congress's recent electoral setbacks in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

    'Donate for Desh or Donate for Dynasty?': BJP asks after Congress launches crowdfunding campaign (WATCH)

    The Delhi CM has been an avid practitioner of vipassana, attending these sessions in various locations like Bengaluru and Jaipur. Despite his scheduled absence, the INDIA bloc's theme of unity, "Main nahi, hum" (Not me, but us), remains at the forefront of discussions.

    According to various reports, the upcoming meeting aims to tackle critical issues like seat-sharing among alliance partners, crucial for the INDIA bloc's collective strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The absence of a seat-sharing agreement in the three aforementioned states, where Congress anticipated a favorable outcome, has complicated negotiations among opposition parties.

    This absence of seat-sharing agreements impacted parties like the Samajwadi Party, which contested in 69 seats in Madhya Pradesh, yet garnered minimal votes, not even securing a close second position in any contested constituency. With dissatisfaction brewing among alliance members, discussions around seat-sharing and election campaigns are poised to take center stage in the upcoming meeting.

    Parliament security breach: Accused considered self-immolation as an alternative, says report

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Donate for Desh or Donate for Dynasty?': BJP asks after Congress launches crowdfunding campaign WATCH AJR

    'Donate for Desh or Donate for Dynasty?': BJP asks after Congress launches crowdfunding campaign (WATCH)

    Kerala: NIA offers reward for man who chopped professor TJ Joseph's palm in Kerala anr

    NIA offers reward for info on man who chopped a professor's palm in Kerala

    Kerala: NIA takes to X in hunt for RSS leader Sreenivasan's murder case accused anr

    Kerala: NIA takes to X in hunt for RSS leader Sreenivasan's murder case accused

    Parliament security breach: Accused considered self-immolation as an alternative, says report AJR

    Parliament security breach: Accused considered self-immolation as an alternative, says report

    Parliament security breach: Did 'mastermind' Lalit Jha have links with TMC? vkp

    Parliament security breach: Did 'mastermind' Lalit Jha have links with TMC?

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru faces on average 85 daily stray dog bite incidents in Silicon City! vkp

    Bengaluru faces on average 85 daily stray dog bite incidents in Silicon City!

    IPL 2024 auction: Purse available, key positions to be filled, potential targets and more of all 10 teams snt

    IPL 2024 auction: Purse available, key positions to be filled, potential targets and more of all 10 teams

    Dhaka to Cox's bazar: 7 places to visit in Bangladesh ATG

    Dhaka to Cox's bazar: 7 places to visit in Bangladesh

    CCB police catch Honey Trap gang in Bengaluru, attempting to trap businessman vkp

    CCB police catch Honey Trap gang in Bengaluru, attempting to trap businessman

    Donate for Desh or Donate for Dynasty?': BJP asks after Congress launches crowdfunding campaign WATCH AJR

    'Donate for Desh or Donate for Dynasty?': BJP asks after Congress launches crowdfunding campaign (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon