    DCGA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Vistara airline for violating safety norms

    Vistara, in its statement, stated that it was a "regrettable violation" and that the airline always puts the safety of passengers and staff "as its top priority."
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fined Vistara ten lakh rupees on Thursday for allowing a co-pilot to land the aircraft at Indore without the required simulator training, according to people familiar with the matter stated.

    A DGCA official stated, "This is a serious violation that endangers the lives of the passengers on board. A ten lakh penalty has been imposed on the airline for the lapse." Additionally, the airline violated take-off and landing clearance.

    Vistara, in its statement, stated that it was a "regrettable violation" and that the airline always puts the safety of passengers and staff "as its top priority."

    "In August 2021, a supervised take-off and landing (STOL) were performed under the supervision of an experienced captain on a flight to Indore. According to an airline representative, the pilots were properly trained and had appropriate STOL certificates from their previous company, for which Vistara claimed credit fore.

    Vistara further stated that it "voluntarily disclosed to regulatory authorities that the same training that was to be conducted again under regulatory standards was not conducted, resulting in the unfortunate infraction."

    According to the DGCA official quoted, a passenger plane's co-pilot, usually known as the first officer, must complete landing simulator training before landing with people on board. In addition, the captain must also have undergone simulator training before allowing the first officer to land the plane.
     

