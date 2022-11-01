Counselling first, then punishment, say Mumbai cops after mandatory seat belt rule comes into force

Mumbai Police had issued a notification saying that it will be mandatory for the driver and co-passengers to wear seat belts from November 1. Traffic Police have been directed to take action against the drivers not wearing seat belts, but they will issue warnings to four-wheelers which do not have rear seat belts.

As on November 1, Mumbai will require all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts. A traffic police official stated on Monday that the police will concentrate on sensitising reckless four-wheeler drivers and fellow passengers. The Mumbai Police said earlier this month that starting on November 1 seat belt use for the driver and fellow passengers would be required and action will be taken against violators.

Mumbai Police had notified this rule earlier this month, after the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident highlighted the importance of wearing a seat belt even in the rear seat of a four-wheeler.

While pursuing legal action against drivers and fellow passengers, the official stated, "our priority will be to sensitise the drivers and fellow passengers discovered not to be wearing seat belts."

Although we will give warnings to four-wheelers without rear seat belts, traffic police have been instructed to take action against drivers who are not wearing seat belts. Police will ask owners of such cars to install rear seat belts, he said.

Anyone who operates a motor vehicle without a safety belt on or transports passengers who are not wearing seat belts is subject to punishment under the terms of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

According to local media, quoting police sources, Cyrus Mistry was seated in the back seat without a seatbelt. After his demise, the Union Transport Ministry in September released proposed regulations requiring auto manufacturers to install alert systems for rear seat belts.

