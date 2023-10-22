Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in 8 districts due to cyclonic pressure formed over the South Arabian Sea.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 8:25 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today. After the beginning of the north-east monsoon, the rain is likely to increase with the effect of Cyclone Tej, which formed in the Arabian Sea.

    The IMD has announced that Tej has become a severe cyclone over the South Arabian Sea on Saturday (October 21). The cyclone is likely to intensify today. there is a chance of moderate rainfall with thunder and lightening in the state for the next 5 days.

    The IMD has informed that there is a possibility of heavy rain in isolated places from October 21 to October 25. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been declared in 8 districts, including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad, today.

    The Indian Meteorological Department has announced a yellow alert for the next 5 days of rain forecast in various districts.

    22-10-2023 : Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad 
    23-10-2023 : Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad 
    24-10-2023 : Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram 
    25-10-2023: Yellow alert has been declared in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad 
    districts. 

    There is a chance of isolated heavy rainfall in the state with 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in the next 24 hours

    Special precautions have been issued in the hilly areas as rain is likely to intensify in the coming days. Fishermen are advised not to go for fishing.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
