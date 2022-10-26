Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone 'Sitrang': At least 1100 people affected across 83 villages in Assam; check details

    According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 1146 people have been affected by the storm. Sitrang has damaged 325.501 Hect of crops. Several trees and electric poles were also uprooted in various parts of the Nagaon district of the state due to the cyclonic storm on Monday night.

    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 9:03 AM IST

    As cyclone 'Sitrang' caused heavy rainfall and storm in Assam, the situation in the state continued to remain grim on Tuesday as nearly 1100 people of 83 villages have been affected by the deluge caused by the cyclonic storm.

    According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 1146 people have been affected by the storm. Sitrang has damaged 325.501 Hect of crops. Several trees and electric poles were also uprooted in various parts of the Nagaon district of the state due to the cyclonic storm on Monday night.

    According to reports, several houses in the Kaliabor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia tea estate, and Boraligaon areas of the central Assam district have been damaged due to the storm. No casualties due to the storm have been reported so far in the area.

    "Several houses were damaged and many trees uprooted in the storm in our Kaliabor area. As a government village headman, I have visited the entire village and I will submit the damage report to our Circle Officer," said the village headman.

    Meanwhile, the tides have hit the coast of Bakkhali beach in South 24 Parganas in West Bengal amid the cyclone 'Sitrang' alert.

    It is also said that the Civil defence is alerting the tourists and locals not to venture near the sea. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the remnant of the cyclonic storm "Sitrang" which created a deep depression over Bangladesh has further weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh, north-northeast of Agartala and south-southwest of Shillong.

    Earlier on Monday, officials issued red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Sitrang was issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura. 

    Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is likely to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD had said.

