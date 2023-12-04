Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Here's a look at Tamil Nadu's safety directives for residents

    To mitigate potential risks, residents are advised to secure their homes by keeping doors and windows shut, waterproofing essential documents and valuables, and stocking up on vital supplies like non-perishable food, water, and medications.

    Cyclone Michaung impact: Here's a look at Tamil Nadu's safety directives for residents AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 6:46 PM IST

    Amidst the imminent threat of Cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an advisory urging residents to take necessary precautions and remain indoors. The advisory highlights crucial safety measures, emphasizing the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices in Chennai and neighboring districts.

    To mitigate potential risks, residents are advised to secure their homes by keeping doors and windows shut, waterproofing essential documents and valuables, and stocking up on vital supplies like non-perishable food, water, and medications. Additionally, the advisory stresses the importance of having readily available items such as matchboxes, flashlights, batteries, dry food, knives, medicines, and first aid kits.

    Winter Session of Parliament: Bill to establish central tribal university in Telangana introduced in Lok Sabha

    Given the disruptions to public transportation services, the advisory strongly discourages non-essential travel. Fishermen have been specifically cautioned against venturing into the deep sea from December 4 to 6, prioritizing their safety amidst the cyclone's anticipated landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam.

    Chennai, along with several districts, is already grappling with significant inundation, particularly in low-lying areas. As a proactive measure, the government has set up numerous shelters and relief centers to accommodate vulnerable individuals and facilitate potential evacuations, especially in districts like Nagapattinam, Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, and Chennai.

    Evacuation efforts have already commenced, with over 685 individuals relocated to 11 camps in Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Chennai districts. The regions of north coastal Tamil Nadu, encompassing Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore, have reported heavy rainfall, with Thiruvallur district experiencing the brunt of the downpour.

    Cyclone Michaung: Indian Army in action, rescues Chennai residents amidst heavy rainfall and floods (WATCH)

    In the face of this impending natural disaster, the government's proactive measures and comprehensive advisory aim to safeguard lives and minimize the potential impact of Cyclone Michaung on the vulnerable communities in Tamil Nadu.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 6:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RV College of Engineering osts AICTE-ATAL Sponsored Faculty Development Program on SoC Design

    RV College of Engineering osts AICTE-ATAL Sponsored Faculty Development Program on SoC Design

    Winter Session of Parliament: Bill to establish central tribal university in Telangana introduced in Lok Sabha AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: Bill to establish central tribal university in Telangana introduced in Lok Sabha

    Main Kashmiri aur mera desh Hindustan Young Kashmiri rappers take the nation by storm

    'Main Kashmiri aur mera desh Hindustan...' Young Kashmiri rappers take the nation by storm (WATCH)

    Historic day in Sindhudurg: PM Modi unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji statue, joins Navy Day celebrations AJR

    Historic day in Sindhudurg: PM Modi unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji statue, joins Navy Day celebrations

    Viral Video: Newly elected BJP MLA Swami Balmukund Acharya orders removal of non-veg shops in Hawa Mahal snt

    Viral Video: Newly elected BJP MLA Swami Balmukund Acharya orders removal of non-veg shops in Hawa Mahal

    Recent Stories

    RV College of Engineering osts AICTE-ATAL Sponsored Faculty Development Program on SoC Design

    RV College of Engineering osts AICTE-ATAL Sponsored Faculty Development Program on SoC Design

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out in the gym, see heart thumping workout video RKK

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out in the gym, see heart thumping workout video

    cricket Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: 10 quotes by the Indian opener osf

    Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: 10 quotes by the Indian opener

    BJP election win stimulates economy: 6 key factors driving market optimism

    BJP win stimulates economy: 6 key factors driving market optimism

    cricket Ravi Bishnoi's stellar performance against Australia positions him as India's third spin option for T20 WC osf

    Ravi Bishnoi's stellar performance against Australia positions him as India's third spin option for T20 WC

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon