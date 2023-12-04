Cyclone Michaung impact: Here's a look at Tamil Nadu's safety directives for residents

To mitigate potential risks, residents are advised to secure their homes by keeping doors and windows shut, waterproofing essential documents and valuables, and stocking up on vital supplies like non-perishable food, water, and medications.

Amidst the imminent threat of Cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an advisory urging residents to take necessary precautions and remain indoors. The advisory highlights crucial safety measures, emphasizing the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices in Chennai and neighboring districts.

To mitigate potential risks, residents are advised to secure their homes by keeping doors and windows shut, waterproofing essential documents and valuables, and stocking up on vital supplies like non-perishable food, water, and medications. Additionally, the advisory stresses the importance of having readily available items such as matchboxes, flashlights, batteries, dry food, knives, medicines, and first aid kits.

Winter Session of Parliament: Bill to establish central tribal university in Telangana introduced in Lok Sabha

Given the disruptions to public transportation services, the advisory strongly discourages non-essential travel. Fishermen have been specifically cautioned against venturing into the deep sea from December 4 to 6, prioritizing their safety amidst the cyclone's anticipated landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam.

Chennai, along with several districts, is already grappling with significant inundation, particularly in low-lying areas. As a proactive measure, the government has set up numerous shelters and relief centers to accommodate vulnerable individuals and facilitate potential evacuations, especially in districts like Nagapattinam, Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, and Chennai.

Evacuation efforts have already commenced, with over 685 individuals relocated to 11 camps in Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Chennai districts. The regions of north coastal Tamil Nadu, encompassing Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore, have reported heavy rainfall, with Thiruvallur district experiencing the brunt of the downpour.

Cyclone Michaung: Indian Army in action, rescues Chennai residents amidst heavy rainfall and floods (WATCH)

In the face of this impending natural disaster, the government's proactive measures and comprehensive advisory aim to safeguard lives and minimize the potential impact of Cyclone Michaung on the vulnerable communities in Tamil Nadu.