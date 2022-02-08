9 global firms that fell for Pakistan’s Kashmir propaganda

As many as nine multinational companies seemed to be played into the hands of Pakistan's propaganda warfare on Kashmir issues since last year. Every year on February 5, Pakistan celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day to extend support to terrorists and separatists. This year, the Kashmiris have categorically rejected the Pakistan’s fake propaganda.

KFC US-based quick-service restaurant chain KFC also became part of the fake propaganda initiated in Pakistan against India. After netizens trolled the company on the internet, the company apologized for the social media post. In a Twitter post, KFC India said, "We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride." KFC ventured into the Indian food market in 1995 with its first store in Bengaluru. Currently, it has more than 450 stores throughout the country.

Bosch Pharmaceuticals "We stand united with our brothers and salute them on this Kashmir day. #KashmirDay #KashmirSolidarityDay #kashmirvalley #UnitedWeStand #BoschPharmaceuticals,” it said.

The company is headquartered in Pakistan.



Osaka Batteries In a Facebook post, Japanese firm Osaka Batteries Pakistan had posted on February 5 this year, "Today, let's take a moment to speak out for the people of Kashmir and their struggle for justice. Let us unite and raise our voices in support of liberty.#OsakaBatteries #BatteryHoTouSirfOsaka #KashmirDay." The company is yet to issue a clarification on it. Also Read | From KFC to Pizza Hut and Amazon: Global brands who earned social media's wrath

Kia Motors Owned by the South Korean auto manufacturer Hyundai Motors, Kia Motors also faced a similar backlash. The company, in a statement, said, "Kia India has taken note of unauthorized social media posts made by an independently-owned dealer based outside the country, using the dealer's own accounts. We have taken strict measures to avoid such misuse of Kia brand identity and have put in place the processes to prevent a recurrence."

Hyundai Motors South Korean automaker has issued two statements, wherein it has condemned the act and expressed deep regret over the controversy.

The foreign minister of South Korea, Chung Eui-yong called S Jaishankar discussed several issues, including Hyundai Motors row. He also conveyed his regret for the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post. Also Read | Modi Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology

PizzaHut Pizza Hut Pakistan, too, had shared a similar post last year on the same date. So far, the company has not issued any statement. The online users are trending the #boycottpizzahut.

Schwabe Germany-headquartered Schwabe's Pakistan branch posted the same message on its Facebook page three days ago. However, the company deleted the post after receiving online backlash from Indian users. The homoeopath brand is yet to apologize to the Indians.

Atlas Honda Limited Atlas Honda Limited is a joint venture between Pakistani Atlas company and Japanese Honda Limited. The controversial post was removed after the company faced digital ire from the users. Also Read | Hyundai Motors and Kia park inside Pakistan's fake news factory; get hammered in India for Kashmir Post