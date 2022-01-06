BJP vs Shiv Sena: Mumbai cops summon BJP IT cell chief for calling CM Thackeray's wife ‘Marathi Rabri Devi’

Jiten Gajaria on January 4 posted a tweet with a picture of Rashmi U Thackeray, with the caption: ‘Marathi Rabri Devi’, referring to the wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal President and ex-CM of Bihar Lalu Prasad.

Cyber cell police on Thursday summoned Jiten Gajaria, the Maharashtra in-charge of BJP’s IT cell over offensive tweets about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray. Jiten Gajaria’s reply was recorded by DCP of Cyber Police Cell Rashmi Karandikar at the BKC office.

Taking to Twitter, Gajaria posted a picture of Rashmi Thackeray and called her ‘Marathi Rabadevi’. This has led to controversy.

Several online users pointed out the hypocrisy of the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra and said, “Shiv Sena organised Munawar Farooqui show, Penguin @Authackeray was giving lectures in media on Free Speech. Today they arrested @jitengajaria for this tweet. Situation of Free Speech in Maharashtra.

Jiten Gajaria on January 4 posted a tweet with a picture of Rashmi U Thackeray, with the caption: ‘Marathi Rabri Devi’, referring to the wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal President and ex-CM of Bihar Lalu Prasad.

Rabri Devi made global headlines when she was named as the Bihar CM by Lalu Prasad who was forced to quit after his involvement in the fodder scam came to the fore.

Despite facing ridicule for being a political novice, she went on to rule the state for eight years.

BJP Mumbai spokesperson Vivekananda Gupta said that Gajaria was called by the police at the Bandra Kurla Complex to record his statement, but no FIR has been lodged till evening, news agency IANS reported.

In recent weeks, several BJP leaders have taken potshots demanding that Thackeray - currently indisposed since the past two months for a spinal problem - should appoint his wife Rashmi or son and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray as CM if he has no faith in any of his Shiv Sena colleagues or allies Nationalist Congress Party and Congress leaders.