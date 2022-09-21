Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TRP rigging case: ED chargesheet says no proof against Republic TV

    No evidence was forthcoming either by the statement or by digital data evidence, the ED said, underlining that the investigation done by Mumbai Police was at variance with the investigation done by the central agency.

    TRP rigging case: ED chargesheet says no evidence against Republic TV
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 21, 2022, 11:24 PM IST

    In a sensational twist to the Television Rating Points scam, the Enforcement Directorate has told a special court in Mumbai that it had not found any evidence linking Republic TV to the TRP rigging scam.

    In its affidavit, the Enforcement Directorate said the agency's thorough probe into the alleged role of Republic TV (ArG Outliers) in bribing/influencing panel households to watch republic TV, or Republic Bharat channels revealed that there was no evidence of the two channels indulging in these practises. The charge sheet said that the panel households denied having taken money for watching Republic TV or Republic Bharat.

    Also Read: Reorient Islam to Chinese conditions, top Communist leader tells 25 million Muslims in the country

    No evidence was forthcoming either by the statement or by digital data evidence, the ED said, underlining that the investigation done by Mumbai Police was at variance with the investigation done by the central agency.

    At the same time, the ED charge sheet states that there was evidence found about some regional and entertainment channels being involved in manipulating TRP by paying sample or 'panel' households.

    Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court Judge Justice M G Deshpande took cognizance of the charge sheet on Wednesday. 

    To recall, the ED had, in November 2020, filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is equivalent to a police First Information Report. The ECIR came after the Mumbai Police FIR against Republic TV, two Marathi channels and a few individuals for alleged TRP manipulation.  

    The scam came to light when rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group.

    The ED charge sheet said there was a wider conspiracy between channel viewers, agents, and regional managers to influence/induce panel households to watch certain channels for monetary gains. TRP depends upon a small statistical data of nearly 1800 households in Mumbai and 45000 households all over India.

    The ED said even though various channel owners manipulated the system for a considerable period of time, but it was very difficult to pinpoint when the manipulation started.

    The charge sheet names channels like Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movies and others and accused them of entering into a criminal conspiracy with former Hansa group top executive Bompalli Mistry under the garb of a cable reach survey, it said.

    Regional managers who confessed to paying household panels to watch select television channels denied doing the same for Republic TV, the charge sheet said, adding that the forensic audit report relied upon by Mumbai police was superficial and based on the analysis of limited aspects.

    Also Read: Centre gives nod to Strategic Great Nicobar Island project: All you need to know

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2022, 11:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Bihar now free of Maoists,' says CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh; Amit Shah lauds forces' success AJR

    'Bihar now free of Maoists,' says CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh; Amit Shah lauds forces' success

    Reorient Islam to Chinese conditions, top Communist leader tells 25 million Muslims in the country

    Reorient Islam to Chinese conditions, top Communist leader tells 25 million Muslims in the country

    DGCA asks SpiceJet to continue operating at 50% capacity till October 29: Check details AJR

    DGCA asks SpiceJet to continue operating at 50% capacity till October 29: Check details

    Company constructing Mumbai Sea Link arranged job interviews in Chennai, says Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray - adt

    For a project in Mumbai, job interviews in Chennai? Shiv Sena's Uddhav camp raises red flag

    Supreme Court slams TV channels for unregulated hate speech: Check details AJR

    Supreme Court slams TV channels for unregulated hate speech: Check details

    Recent Stories

    football Polish icon Robert Lewandowski pledge to wear Ukrainian armband at World Cup 2022 wins hearts snt

    Polish icon Lewandowski's pledge to wear Ukrainian armband at World Cup 2022 wins hearts

    football Is psg star Lionel Messi the goat greatest of all time Former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho shares his view snt

    Is Lionel Messi the G.O.A.T? Former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho shares his view

    Let women decide Sadhguru on anti-Hijab protests by Iranian women

    'Let women decide...' Sadhguru on anti-Hijab protests by Iranian women

    MotoGP rides its way to India; fans gear up to witness action at Buddh International Circuit in 2023 snt

    MotoGP rides its way to India; fans gear up to witness action at Buddh International Circuit

    'Bihar now free of Maoists,' says CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh; Amit Shah lauds forces' success AJR

    'Bihar now free of Maoists,' says CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh; Amit Shah lauds forces' success

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon