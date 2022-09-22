Compilation of PM Modi's 86 speeches: 5 reasons to buy the book

The book portrays Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a new India, which is resilient, self-reliant and capable of converting challenges into opportunities.

A collection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selected speeches titled 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks' will be unveiled today by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu.

Here's what you need to know about the book:

* According to the Information and Broadcasting ministry, the book is the epitome of hope and aspirations of 130 crore Indians for 'building a New India through 'Jan Bhagidari -- Taking All Together' for inclusive development through collective trust and resolve to achieve this vision.

* The compilation focuses on 86 speeches of Prime Minister Modi from May 2019 to May 2020 on various subjects.

* The book is divided into ten thematic areas. The speeches reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision for 'New India'. These well-distributed sections are:

- Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Economy

- People-First Governance

- Fight Against Covid-19

- Emerging India: Foreign Affairs

- Jai Kisan

- Tech India-New India

- Green India-Resilient India-Clean India

- Fit India-Efficient India

- Eternal India-Modern India: Cultural Heritage

- Mann ki Baat

* The book portrays Prime Minister Modi's vision of a new India, which is resilient, self-reliant and capable of converting challenges into opportunities. The Prime Minister combines visionary thinking, leadership qualities and foresight with excellent communication abilities to connect with the masses through his oratory style.

* The same is reflected in this book through his words like, "We had started with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'; but with five years of constant dedication, the people have added another marvellous term to it, that is, 'Sabka Vishwas'."

* The books, which will be released in Hindi as well as English, will be available at the sales outlets of Publications Division all across the country and the Book Gallery at Soochna Bhawan, CGO Complex, New Delhi. The books can also be purchased online through Publications Division’s website. The e-books will also be available on Amazon and Google Play.

