Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Compilation of PM Modi's 86 speeches: 5 reasons to buy the book

    The book portrays Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a new India, which is resilient, self-reliant and capable of converting challenges into opportunities.

    Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks: 5 reasons to buy the book
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

    A collection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selected speeches titled 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks' will be unveiled today by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu.

    Also Read: Major crackdown on PFI: NIA raids multiple places; Over 100 held across 11 states

    Here's what you need to know about the book:

    * According to the Information and Broadcasting ministry, the book is the epitome of hope and aspirations of 130 crore Indians for 'building a New India through 'Jan Bhagidari -- Taking All Together' for inclusive development through collective trust and resolve to achieve this vision.

    * The compilation focuses on 86 speeches of Prime Minister Modi from May 2019 to May 2020 on various subjects. 

    * The book is divided into ten thematic areas. The speeches reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision for 'New India'. These well-distributed sections are:
    - Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Economy
    - People-First Governance
    - Fight Against Covid-19
    - Emerging India: Foreign Affairs
    - Jai Kisan
    - Tech India-New India
    - Green India-Resilient India-Clean India
    - Fit India-Efficient India
    - Eternal India-Modern India: Cultural Heritage
    - Mann ki Baat

    * The book portrays Prime Minister Modi's vision of a new India, which is resilient, self-reliant and capable of converting challenges into opportunities. The Prime Minister combines visionary thinking, leadership qualities and foresight with excellent communication abilities to connect with the masses through his oratory style. 

    * The same is reflected in this book through his words like, "We had started with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'; but with five years of constant dedication, the people have added another marvellous term to it, that is, 'Sabka Vishwas'."

    * The books, which will be released in Hindi as well as English, will be available at the sales outlets of Publications Division all across the country and the Book Gallery at Soochna Bhawan, CGO Complex, New Delhi. The books can also be purchased online through Publications Division’s website. The e-books will also be available on Amazon and Google Play.

    Also Read: Supreme Court slams TV channels for unregulated hate speech: Check details

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Major crackdown on PFI NIA raids multiple places Over 100 held across 10 states gcw

    Major crackdown on PFI: NIA raids multiple places; Over 100 held across 11 states

    TRP rigging case: ED chargesheet says no evidence against Republic TV

    TRP rigging case: ED chargesheet says no proof against Republic TV

    'Bihar now free of Maoists,' says CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh; Amit Shah lauds forces' success AJR

    'Bihar now free of Maoists,' says CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh; Amit Shah lauds forces' success

    Reorient Islam to Chinese conditions, top Communist leader tells 25 million Muslims in the country

    Reorient Islam to Chinese conditions, top Communist leader tells 25 million Muslims in the country

    DGCA asks SpiceJet to continue operating at 50% capacity till October 29: Check details AJR

    DGCA asks SpiceJet to continue operating at 50% capacity till October 29: Check details

    Recent Stories

    After Putin threat One way ticket out of Russia sold out price skyrocketed Flightradar Watch gcw

    After Putin's threat, one-way ticket out of Russia sold out, price skyrocketed | Watch

    When is Durga Puja 2022? What are the 10 weapons in Maa Durga's hands; know it's significance and more RBA

    When is Durga Puja 2022? What are the 10 weapons in Maa Durga's hands; know it's significance and more

    Anil Khanna takes dig at IOC International Olympic Committee after resigning as IOA Indian Olympic Association acting president-ayh

    Anil Khanna takes dig at IOC after resigning as IOA acting president

    Heres How 25-Year-Old Hasnain Nawaz Zipped From $0 to $1M+ via Freelancing

    Here’s How 25-Year-Old Hasnain Nawaz Zipped From $0 to $1M+ via Freelancing

    Android smartphones may have Dynamic Island feature like iPhone 14 report gcw

    Android smartphones may have Dynamic Island feature like iPhone 14: Report

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon