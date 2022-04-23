Election strategist Prashant Kishor’s Congress entry a done deal: Reports

Besides, the special team formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi evaluated the election strategist’s proposal and wants him to dissociate from all other parties and devote himself entirely to the Congress, the sources further said.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor is most likely to join the Congress and reports indicate that the deal is almost done.

An NDTV report while quoting sources said that the deal is done and a key role for him has already been decided. The report also said that the Congress wants him to disassociate from all other political parties.

Besides, the special team formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi evaluated the election strategist’s proposal and wanted him to dissociate from all other parties and devote himself entirely to the Congress, the sources further said.

Prashant Kishor has travelled a long way in Indian politics in the last eight years, from playing a key role in Narendra Modi’s prime ministerial campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to joining the JD(U) four years later and leaving in a huff, to now negotiating with the Congress for an entry.

Kishor had worked with the TMV, YSR Congress and helped them win the elections in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

Describing Prashant Kishor as a brand with proven credentials, Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar on Thursday said the poll strategist is willing to join the party without any preconditions and his induction would certainly help the party.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Anwar said, wants to take senior leaders into confidence and seek their opinion on whether Kishor’s entry into the party will be beneficial or not and then take a decision on the much speculated matter.

Sources had previously told news agency ANI that Kishor, in his presentation, suggested that Congress should fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and it should form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra to which Rahul Gandhi has agreed.

Kishor is learnt to have said that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha constituencies for the 2024 general elections.