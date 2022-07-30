Made to lie on dirty bed by Punjab health minister, Baba Farid varsity V-C Dr Raj Bahadur quits

The 71-year-old surgeon was upset over how the minister allegedly treated him over a dirty patient bed. The minister was reportedly heard "speaking rudely" with the Vice Chancellor. The medical fraternity has thrown its weight behind Dr Raj Bahadur and condemned the incident.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Vice Chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur has reportedly resigned from the post a day after Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra made him lie down on a 'dirty' patient's bed at Faridkot's Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital.

This after the Opposition launched into the health minister for his "cheap theatrics" of "forcibly asking the Vice-Chancellor to lie on the bed".

Also Read: MiG-21 crash in Barmer: Flt Lt Advitiya Bal's family urges PM Modi to retire ageing fleet

To note, Dr Raj Bahadur is a renowned spinal surgeon who -- in his 45-year practice -- has worked in many of the prestigious intitutions in the country. Besides being a member of the National Medical Commission, the regulator for medical education and medical professionals in the country, he is also the Project Director of the Regional Spinal Injuries Centre in Mohali.

The 71-year-old surgeon was upset over the manner in which the minister allegedly treated him over a dirty patient bed. The minister was reportedly heard "speaking rudely" with the Vice Chancellor. The medical fraternity has thrown its weight behind Dr Raj Bahadur and condemned the incident.

Dr Daljit S Cheema, the former state education minister, said: "The misbehaviour by Health Minister with Dr Raj Bahadur is shocking and highly condemnable. This has hurt the sentiments of the whole medical community. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must take action and ask the Minister to tender unconditional apology."

The issue has taken a political twist, with both the BJP and the Congress lashing out at the state health minister and seeking an apology from him.

Congress's Pawan Kumar Bansal tweeted: "Rude behaviour with and humiliating, Dr Raj Bahadur, a renowned spinal surgeon & Vice-Chancellor Baba Farid University of Health Sciences by an AAP’s Punjab minister is not only outrageous but shameful misuse of position. VC is answerable to Chancellor (state Governor) and not a greenhorn minister."

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote: "Disgusting behaviour by Health Minister of Punjab MLA Chetan Joremajra! He is humiliating Dr Raj Bahadur, VC of Baba Farid University. Embarrassing, cheap, uneducated and arrogant behaviour by an MLA should be held accountable! Was this the 'Inqlaab' Arvind Kejriwal wanted to bring?"

The minister, meanwhile, is yet to make a statement. On Friday, following his surprise visit to the hospital, the minister said that he had ordered the concerned officials to take immediately act upon complaints of lack of cleanliness.

Also Read: 4 govt employees get memo for skipping KTR birthday event; BJP asks monarchy in Telangana