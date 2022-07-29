Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cigarette, tobacco packs to come with new warnings from December 1

    Cigarette, tobacco packs to come with new warnings from December 1

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    Tobacco goods made, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2022, would include a new graphic and the slogan "Tobacco causes terrible death", according to a statement released by the Union Ministry on Friday. Through a modification to the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008 dated July 21, 2022, the ministry has made the new health warnings public. Beginning on December 1, 2022, the modified regulations under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2022, will be in effect.

    According to the new health warnings announced by the ministry, tobacco goods created, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2023, would have an image with the textual health warning "Tobacco users die younger."

    According to a statement from the ministry, anyone involved directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import, or distribution of cigarettes or any other tobacco products is required to make sure that all packages of tobacco products bear the required health warnings in their exact form.

    According to a statement from the ministry, anyone involved directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import, or distribution of cigarettes or any other tobacco products is required to make sure that all packages of tobacco products bear the required health warnings in their exact form. According to Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, violating the rules is a criminal offence punishable by jail or a fine.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
