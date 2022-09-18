Chandigarh University Video Scandal: We are with you... Arvind Kejriwal and Co. tell girl students

The female student allegedly shot videos of several women taking baths and shared them with another university student who later uploaded the video on the internet. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Punjab, immediately took cognizance of the matter and promised action.

Large-scale demonstrations have erupted at Chandigarh University in Mohali, Punjab, on Saturday night after a female is said to have posted online private recordings of other students living in her hostel. After midnight, a demonstration was staged on the university's campus along the Ludhiana-Chandigarh route. The female student reportedly recorded footage of many ladies having baths and sent one of the tapes to another college student, who then posted it online. The girl was allegedly caught red-handed while making a video, following which the incident unfolded.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Punjab, immediately took cognizance of the matter and promised action. Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal called the incident serious and shameful and said that the culprits will be given harshest punishment.

AAP MP and spokesperson Raghav Chadha also promised justice in the matter and said that the state government “will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.”

Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

The girl student has been booked under Sections 354C of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. According to some reports, some students whose videos got leaked online attempted suicide on campus. However, the police and the state government denied any such incident. SSP Mohali Vivek Soni said there was no attempt to commit suicide. Rather, there were some girls who had fainted during the protests and ambulances were called in to shift them to the hospital

