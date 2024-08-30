Hyderabad woman claims Swiggy Genie agent stole laptop, demanded Rs 15,000 ransom; read viral post

In a startling revelation from Hyderabad, Nishitha Gudipudi, a civil engineer, has not only accused a Swiggy Genie delivery guy of stealing her husband’s laptop but also blackmailing and demanding Rs 15,000 to return it.

Gudipudi took to LinkedIn to share this troubling incident. She said that her husband had enlisted the Swiggy Genie service to transport his backpack from one office to another in Madhapur. According to Gudipudi, the delivery agent, upon picking up the backpack, surreptitiously rifled through it. Discovering the laptop inside, the agent allegedly switched off his phone and vanished, never to return the stolen device.

Take a look at the post

"I have read online multiple such cases of stealing by Swiggy after our incident and it just created a concern of safety issues!," Gudipudi lamented in her LinkedIn expose.

Gudipudi’s post is replete with damning evidence, including photographs of the delivery agent and an accomplice, alongside a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with the accused agent, demanding a ransom for the laptop's return.

Despite her efforts to engage with Swiggy’s customer service, the company was reportedly unable to “identify the person” involved.

“... they inturn sent us two pics and asked which one of this guy (attached the pic). Looked like they let person X register with his Aadhar or PAN and the system let’s any Tom Dick and Harry of his friends or relatives login through facial recognition,” Gudipudi recounted.

The drama escalated when the delivery agent purportedly contacted Gudipudi via WhatsApp, revealing that his friend had been using the account. He assured he would investigate the matter and get back to them.

Soon, the couple received a message demanding Rs 15,000 for the laptop’s return, with the extortion effort routed through the cab aggregator Rapido.

"MOST OF ALL the scariest part : the next day we could reach the guy through whatsapp call and he answered saying my friend was using my login , I’ll check and get back, and immediatel we get a whatsapp message from the same number blackmailing us to pay him 15k to deliver the laptop through rapido!!,"Gudipudi wrote.

Concluding her post, Gudipudi raised concern over the integrity of delivery services and the potential for abuse within the system, raising urgent questions about consumer safety and accountability.

"WELL THESE ARE THE KIND OF PEOPLE SWIGGY HIRES AND WE LET THEM UP UNTIL OUR HOUSE DOORS TO DELIVER THINGS. Wonder what all they notice and plan for later on, AND worst thing SWIGGY WILL NOT HAVE ANY ID OF THE GUYS. I have read online multiple such cases of stealing by swiggy after our incident and it just created a concern of safety issues! I would prefer NO CONVENIENCE OVER EXPOSURE TO SUCH CRIMINALS, AND FAILED PROCESS AND TECHNOLOGY AT THEIR END," she wrote.

