Case against Asianet News reporter: CPI-M General Secy Sitaram Yechury goes silent over Kerala govt's action

Case against Asianet News reporter: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury walked away without responding to the case filed by the Kerala police against Asianet News reporter Akhila Nandakumar. He stated that he is unaware of the case that happened in Kerala.

New Delhi: The police have filed a case against Asianet News reporter Akhila Nandakumar, who covered the SFI state secretary's mark list incident live, but CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury left the scene without making any remarks. When Yechury spoke with the media in Delhi, he claimed not to be aware of the situation. The CPI(M) central leadership, which has criticised the Modi government's attacks on the media, remains silent over the behaviour of its own government in Kerala.

The CPM Politburo meeting in 2017, issued a statement saying that the media is being attacked by the Modi government to the extent that they are not allowed to perform their duties. The CPM had previously criticized the use of central agencies to monitor the media in 2021. However, according to Sitaram Yechury, he is unaware of the incident in Kerala, where the so-called Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), is ruling.

However, the national media criticized the government's move to file a conspiracy case against journalist Akhila Nandakumar, who had reported the KSU allegations against SFI live on Asianet News. The Telegraph newspaper strongly criticized the action with the headline that Sangh Parivar and the Left are alike in threatening the media. Telegram has given the news great prominence on the front page. Other national media such as news agency ANI, Indian Express, and some English online media have also reported against the Kerala government's action.

