Case against Asianet News Reporter: 'CPM Secretary should rectify his mistake than justifying'

Case against Asianet News Reporter: There has been a widespread protest against the Kerala police's action over filing a false case of conspiracy against Asianet News reporter Akhila Nandakumar for covering Maharaja's college mark list controversy. The case was filed by SFI state secretary PM Arsho. RYF leader Shibu Baby John has reacted to this action of police and the state government.

Thiruvananthapuram: The filing of a case against Asianet News chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar, who covered the mark list controversy involving SFI state secretary PM Arsho, sparked significant outrage. Shibu Baby John inaugurated the march and protest towards the DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday that RYF had planned to demand the protection of media freedom.

Also read: Booked for Reporting? Kerala Police's shocking action against Asianet News Chief Reporter Akhila Nandakumar

Taking a dig at CPM state general secretary MV Govindan, John said, "Govindan master is a Master who gives wrong information. He is threatening to file cases against the journalists." MV Govindan on Sunday said, "The cases will be continued to be filed if the anti-SFI campaign is carried out."

On top of the police barricade in front of the DGP's office, he put up a board saying AKG Center Annex. DGP Anilkanth will now be known as AKG Center Annex Office Secretary, he quipped.

"The fall of all dictators in the world will be due to stupidity. Pinarayi's stupid actions have already started. Have you noticed the unjust officials, you have been stopped," said Shibu Baby John.

He also said that those police officials working for Pinarayi Vijayan will be brought before the law.

In a brazen violation of Press freedom, the Kochi City Police has implicated Asianet News chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar, who has been relentlessly reported on the Maharaja's College mark list controversy, in a conspiracy case.

The police action was based on a complaint lodged by the Left-backed Students' Federation of India State Secretary PM Arsho's complaint. What's shocking is that the complaint was taken at face value and Akhila Nandakumar was booked without even conducting a preliminary investigation.

Maharaja's College Principal V S Joy and Department of Archeology head Dr Vinod Kumar are the first two accused. KSU State President Aloysius Xavier and KSU Maharaja's Unit President CA Faisal are the third and fourth accused.

Also read: Case against Asianet news reporter: CPI(M) defends Kerala Police action