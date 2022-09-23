PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

Kerala on Friday witnessed widespread stone pelting at public transport buses, damaging of shops and vehicles, and sporadic incidents of violence in many places during the statewide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by Popular Front of India (PFI).

The PFI called the dawn-to-dusk hartal to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the NIA and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Hartal supporters took out protest marches, blocked vehicles and forcefully downed the shutters of shops in various places, where the outfit has a strong presence. Besides police personnel, some bus and lorry drivers and commuters suffered injuries in stone pelting and other related incidents.

Stones were pelted at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses (KSRTC) in almost all districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Alappuzha. Several buses were largely destroyed as its glasses were broken and seats were damaged, forcing drivers to wear helmets to protect themselves.

However, Transport Minister Antony Raju said there was no move to stop the services due to widespread attacks against the KSRTC buses. "Our intention is to provide maximum service to the commuters who are facing difficulty to travel during the hartal day. Police will surely take action against those who resort to violence and destruction," he said.

The Kerala High Court took a case on its own over PFI's hartal and subsequent sporadic incidents of violence in the state today. The court said holding hartals were banned by it earlier and the destruction of public property cannot be accepted. The court also directed the state administration to take stern action against those who violate the court order banning hartals.

(With inputs from PTI)