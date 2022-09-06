Delhi BJP leaders call for signature campaign to remove Manish Sisodia from AAP government

Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Excise portfolio, is one of the accused in the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy 2021-22. On Monday, he alleged that a CBI official who was under pressure to frame him committed suicide.

Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday called for a signature campaign to seek public support for their demand for the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from the AAP government over the alleged liquor scam. Party leaders including state president Adesh Gupta and MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri among others participated in the campaign being conducted outside around 20 metro stations and other prominent locations in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters, Adesh Gupta said, "A sting video that BJP released yesterday clearly reveals the scam in Kejriwal government's excise policy. We are seeking public support for our demand to sack Sisodia as the AAP leadership has so far avoided answering questions about the scam."

Also read: Bengaluru rains: CM Basavaraj Bommai blames 'maladministration' of previous Congress govts

According to reports, the BJP leaders, including party MLAs, will also stage a protest outside the minister's residence in the evening.

Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Excise portfolio, is one of the accused in the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy 2021-22. On Monday, he alleged that a CBI official who was under pressure to frame him committed suicide.

Also read: PM Modi to introduce 5 African cheetahs in Kuno National Park on his birthday September 17

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations across the country in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case. It is reported that the raids were being carried out at more than 30 locations, including in Delhi, Lucknow, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad and some other locations.



The ED case is based on the FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In the FIR, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been named accused number one.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC. The allegations against him are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given an exemption of Rs 30 crore. The license holders were allegedly given extensions according to their own will.