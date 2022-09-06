AAP led-Delhi govt launches 'Mega Decongestion Project'; here's everything you need to know

According to AAP, 77 corridors will be cleared, with high-traffic density zones given priority. Roads will be redesigned, and large-scale flyovers, underpasses, and footbridges will be constructed.

The Delhi government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party, is working on a 'mega decongestion project' to improve the traffic flow on the capital's roads, the party announced on Tuesday on Twitter.

AAP's recent tweet said, "Tired of being stuck in traffic? Your government is working on a massive decongestion project! The government of @ArvindKejriwal plans to decongest 77 corridors in Delhi. Will redesign roads and build flyovers, underpasses, and footbridges on a large scale. High-traffic-density areas are decongested first."

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the announcement. "We will shortly make 77 locations on the Delhi route traffic-free. I met with PWD and reviewed the entire proposal," he tweeted in Hindi. "We will enlarge roadways, construct flyovers, foot over bridges, and underpasses to clear such routes," he continued.

Congestion is common in several areas of Delhi, particularly inconveniencing commuters who travel to work every day.

The AAP did not say whether there are plans to improve the drainage system; even light rains frequently cause massive traffic jams in the city because the roads are easily inundated.

Commuters have welcomed the change, explaining how heavy traffic affects their daily lives.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone of a flyover at Sarai Kale Khan on Tuesday, which will ease the traffic congestion on the Ring Road.

The three-lane flyovers will be built parallel to an existing one on the Ring Road's other carriageway at Sarai Kale Khan, according to Public Works Department (PWD) officials.

Improved infrastructure that allows for uninterrupted traffic flow may also reduce pollution from vehicles that must stay on the road longer with their engines running. While attempting to reduce air pollution during the winter, the Delhi government also encourages commuters to turn off their engines when stopped at a traffic light because emissions contribute to deteriorating air quality.

