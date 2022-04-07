BMW i4 electric sedan to make its India debut on April 28

Following the iX, BMW is currently preparing to debut the i4 in India; the firm has announced that the BMW i4 electric sedan would be unveiled in India this month on April 28. The i4 is a four-door GC (grand coupe) and the all-electric brother of the 4 Series sedan. It was originally seen at the 2021 Geneva International Motor Show before being formally debuted in March of last year.

Last year, BMW joined the EV market in India with the iX. While it may have been a little late to enter the EV industry in India, the German automaker is quickly catching up to its competitors. Following the iX, BMW is currently preparing to debut the i4 in India; the firm has announced that the BMW i4 electric sedan would be unveiled in India this month on April 28.

The i4 is a four-door GC (grand coupe) and the all-electric brother of the 4 Series sedan. It was originally seen at the 2021 Geneva International Motor Show before being formally debuted in March of last year.

The BMW i4 will be equipped with an 83.9 kWh battery pack and an electric motor capable of producing 335 horsepower and 430 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and has a WLTP driving range of 590 km/charge. If it makes it to our shores, the i4 M50 model will have 536 horsepower and 795 Nm on tap, as well as a range of 510 miles on a single charge (WLTP cycle).

The BMW i4 has a huge kidney grille with integrated camera and radar sensors as well as swept-back headlights with characteristic LED DRLs. To cool the battery pack, the upper part of the grille is closed, while the lower portion merges with the air intakes. The all-electric i4 has a sleek appearance with a noticeable character line across the length of the vehicle and a blue stripe adorning the bottom door edges. The Grand Coupe has a coupe-like roofline, rear haunches, a sloped back windscreen, a dual-tone rear bumper with blue inlays, and huge split LED tail lights. In addition to the regular model, the i4 will be available in an i4 M50 variant with a M Carbon exterior kit, adaptive suspension, M Sport brakes, and optional 20-inch alloy wheels.

