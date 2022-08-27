Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP spent Rs 6,300 crore to topple governments of other parties, claims Arvind Kejriwal

    Kejriwal claimed that the Centre did not have to impose GST on food items if the BJP had not spent a whopping Rs 6,300 crore on toppling governments of other parties in the country. He also alleged that the BJP is using money collected through GST and hike in petrol and diesel prices to “poach" the MLAs.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that the Centre did not have to impose GST on food items if the BJP had not spent a whopping Rs 6,300 crore on toppling governments of other parties in the country.

    Kejriwal’s remarks come a day after his called the BJP a “serial killer of state governments". He also alleged that the BJP is using money collected through GST and hike in petrol and diesel prices to “poach" the MLAs.

    The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Saturday that the people are bearing the burden of price rise as a result of the BJP spending millions of rupees to "poach" MLAs from other parties and topple their governments in various states.

    Also Read | Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch his own party soon?

    Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi that the GST levied on items like curd, buttermilk, honey, wheat, and rice will bring in Rs 7,500 crore in income annually for the federal government. "To far, they have invested Rs 6,300 crore in overthrowing governments. If they hadn't overthrown governments, they wouldn't have been forced to put GST on items like wheat, rice, buttermilk, etc. People are not required to deal with inflation," he said.

    Since the CBI filed a case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others for suspected anomalies in the execution of the Excise policy on the Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's advice, the political brawl between the AAP and the BJP has heated up.

    Also Read | To fight RSS-BJP, we'll force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress President, says Mallikarjun Kharge

    In connection with the matter, the investigation agency conducted a raid on August 19 at Sisodia's house in the nation's capital as well as 30 other places. The CBI was sent after Sisodia, according to the AAP, in an effort to damage his reputation by linking him to a "fake" case because the BJP is "terrified" of Kejriwal's rising popularity and his style of governance as the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh approach.

    Earlier this week, four AAP MLAs claimed that the BJP leaders approached them offering Rs 20 crore each if they join the saffron party or else they will also have to face fake cases, CBI and ED.

    (WIth PTI Inputs)

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 3:27 PM IST
