    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    The petitioners say that no person from the Muslim side should be allowed to go to the Shahi Idgah mosque because the evidence of a temple is present on the mosque premises.

    May 26, 2022, 5:03 PM IST

    After the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, now the dispute between Lord Krishna's birthplace and Shahi Idgah mosque is getting bigger. Now 11 cases have been filed in the civil court and dozens of people have put their side before the court to give Hindus the possession of 13.37 acres of land of Lord Krishna's birthplace. 

    On Thursday, the district court adjourned the hearing till July 1 after hearing both Shri Krishna Janmasthan and Shahi Idgah Masjid. 

    As soon as the court just started hearing the case, advocate Tanveer Ahmed, appearing for the Shahi Idgah Committee side, demanded that a copy of the case documents be provided to them. Following this, the court directed the other side to provide the necessary documents and then adjourned the hearing.

    On July 1, the petitioners will present their side. At the same time, the petitioners say that no person from the Muslim side should be allowed to go to the Shahi Idgah mosque because the evidence of a temple is present on the mosque premises. They have sought the installation of CCTV cameras till the premises are supervised through videography.

    Giving information, Gopal Khandelwal, the advocate of the plaintiff of Shri Krishna Virajman, said that the documents regarding the dispute and evidence have been placed before the court. Advocates of the Sunni Central Board, Shri Krishna Janmasthan, and Idgah Trust were present at the hearing. Gopal said, "We want that 13.37 acres of land for Shri Krishna Janmasthan should be freed from the illegal occupation of the mosque as soon as possible."

