'Wish to embrace death': WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh posts video amid wrestlers' protest

Top Indian wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik among others are holding a protest against the WFI chief, accusing him of sexual harassment and mistreatment of female athletes.

Amid the ongoing protests by the country's top wrestlers, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, has released a video saying he would wish to embrace death the day he feels helpless.

In the video, BJP MP Brij Bhushan said, "Friends, the day I introspect on what I gained or lost, and feel that I no longer have the strength to fight; the day I feel helpless, I would wish for death as I won`t be living a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death takes me in its embrace."

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha said the wrestlers should have approached the body earlier instead of taking to the streets against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president.

Speaking to reporters, Usha said, "Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has a committee to deal with complaints of sexual harassment. Instead of taking to the streets, they (the protesting wrestlers) could have come to us earlier. But they did not. This isn`t good for our sports. They should have shown some discipline."

The IOA president's statement drew the ire of the protesting wrestlers, who called it "insensitive". Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sakshi Malik said, "Being a woman athlete, she (PT Usha) is not listening to other women athletes. We have followed her since childhood and were inspired by her. Where is the indiscipline here? We are holding a peaceful protest."