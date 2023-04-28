Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Wish to embrace death': WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh posts video amid wrestlers' protest

    Top Indian wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik among others are holding a protest against the WFI chief, accusing him of sexual harassment and mistreatment of female athletes.

    Wish to embrace death WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh posts video amid wrestlers' protest AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 8:37 AM IST

    Amid the ongoing protests by the country's top wrestlers, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, has released a video saying he would wish to embrace death the day he feels helpless.

    In the video, BJP MP Brij Bhushan said, "Friends, the day I introspect on what I gained or lost, and feel that I no longer have the strength to fight; the day I feel helpless, I would wish for death as I won`t be living a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death takes me in its embrace."

    India's only woman C-17 Globemaster pilot is part of Operation Kaveri rescuing Indians from war-torn Sudan

    Top Indian wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik among others are holding a protest against the WFI chief, accusing him of sexual harassment and mistreatment of female athletes.

    The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha said the wrestlers should have approached the body earlier instead of taking to the streets against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president.

    Speaking to reporters, Usha said, "Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has a committee to deal with complaints of sexual harassment. Instead of taking to the streets, they (the protesting wrestlers) could have come to us earlier. But they did not. This isn`t good for our sports. They should have shown some discipline."

    Karnataka Election 2023: After free power and cash doles, Congress now offers free public bus travel for women

    The IOA president's statement drew the ire of the protesting wrestlers, who called it "insensitive". Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sakshi Malik said, "Being a woman athlete, she (PT Usha) is not listening to other women athletes. We have followed her since childhood and were inspired by her. Where is the indiscipline here? We are holding a peaceful protest."

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 8:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India only woman C-17 Globemaster pilot Flight Lieutenant Har Raj Kaur Boparai is part of Operation Kaveri

    India's only woman C-17 Globemaster pilot is part of Operation Kaveri rescuing Indians from war-torn Sudan

    Karnataka Election 2023 After free power and cash doles, Congress now promises free travel for women in public buses

    Karnataka Election 2023: After free power and cash doles, Congress now offers free public bus travel for women

    Straight shooting by Rajnath Singh, tells Chinese counterpart that PLA violations eroded relations

    Straight-shooting by Rajnath Singh, tells Chinese counterpart that PLA violations eroded relations

    Cost of war: Global weapons spending up record 3.7 per cent at 2point24 trillion dollars

    2,240,000,000,000 Dollars! That's how much countries spent on buying weapons in 2022

    Karnataka Election 2023 Kharge likens PM Modi to poisonous snake BJP lashes out gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Kharge likens PM Modi to ‘poisonous snake’, BJP lashes out

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu fitness secret OUT: 7 things to follow daily to look like her RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu fitness secret OUT: 7 things to follow daily to look like her

    Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Here are 7 ways to have glowing skin like Shaakuntalam star vma

    Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Here are 7 ways to have glowing skin like Shaakuntalam star

    Numerology Prediction for April 28 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 28 2023 aries taurus gemini cancer virgo leo scorpio pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 28, 2023: Be cautious Taurus, Gemini; good day for Sagittarius

    India only woman C-17 Globemaster pilot Flight Lieutenant Har Raj Kaur Boparai is part of Operation Kaveri

    India's only woman C-17 Globemaster pilot is part of Operation Kaveri rescuing Indians from war-torn Sudan

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon