Bizarre video: Thief captured dancing on CCTV after looting store in Uttar Pradesh

A bizarre video emerged on the Internet which shows a thief dancing after looting a hardware shop. On April 16 night, this incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli, near the Superintendent of Police's residence. The whole episode was caught on CCTV camera. The thief celebrating his victory has amused netizens.

The footage shows a thief, whose head is wrapped with a cloth, standing near the shop's shutter and breaking into a bit of wat looks like ‘victory dance’ after robbing the shop. The police have filed a case against the burglar and are looking for him.

According to sources, the shop belongs to Anshu Singh. The thief entered the shop without much effort and took away whatever he found on the cash counter. However, when he spotted the CCTV camera installed, he started dancing in front of it. It looks like he celebrated his loot.

Finally, he can be seen crawling and escaping through the tiny gap between the shutter and the floor. The thief's face is barely visible in the video as he wrapped it carefully with a cloth.

When the owner visited the shop the following day, he discovered that the shutter was broken. When he went inside, he realised that the cash was missing from his drawer. As per Ashu Singh, the thief robbed Rs 6,000 in cash and items worth thousands. After checking CCTV footage, he informed Chandauli police, and they were investigating the case.

