Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bizarre video: Thief captured dancing on CCTV after looting store in Uttar Pradesh

    A CCTV video shows a thief performing a sort of ‘victory dance’ after robbing a hardware store in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli.
     

    Bizarre video: Thief captured dancing on CCTV after looting store in Uttar Pradesh - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Uttar Pradesh West, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

    A bizarre video emerged on the Internet which shows a thief dancing after looting a hardware shop. On April 16 night, this incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli, near the Superintendent of Police's residence. The whole episode was caught on CCTV camera. The thief celebrating his victory has amused netizens.

    The footage shows a thief, whose head is wrapped with a cloth, standing near the shop's shutter and breaking into a bit of wat looks like ‘victory dance’ after robbing the shop. The police have filed a case against the burglar and are looking for him.

    According to sources, the shop belongs to Anshu Singh. The thief entered the shop without much effort and took away whatever he found on the cash counter. However, when he spotted the CCTV camera installed, he started dancing in front of it. It looks like he celebrated his loot.

    Finally, he can be seen crawling and escaping through the tiny gap between the shutter and the floor. The thief's face is barely visible in the video as he wrapped it carefully with a cloth.

    When the owner visited the shop the following day, he discovered that the shutter was broken. When he went inside, he realised that the cash was missing from his drawer. As per Ashu Singh, the thief robbed Rs 6,000 in cash and items worth thousands. After checking CCTV footage, he informed Chandauli police, and they were investigating the case.

    Also Read: Albert Einstein’s look-a-like robot smiles, winks & Nods his Head; Watch the video

    Also Read: Baby Elephant falls in trouble, here’s how the heard saves it; watch

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uber raises trip rates by 10% in Bengaluru amid rising fuel prices - adt

    Uber raises trip rates by 10% in Bengaluru amid rising fuel prices

    Congress divided over setting free ex Punjab CM Beant Singh s killer gcw

    Congress divided over setting free ex-Punjab CM Beant Singh's killer

    SC halts demolition drive as bulldozers enter Delhi s Jahangirpuri gcw

    SC halts demolition drive as bulldozers enter Delhi's Jahangirpuri

    Heres why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut - adt

    Here's why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    Bulldozers enter Jahangirpuri: Anti-encroachment drive underway gcw

    Bulldozers enter Jahangirpuri: Anti-encroachment drive halted

    Recent Stories

    Here what Aamir Khan doing this summer; check out his latest pictures with son Azad RBA

    Here's what Aamir Khan doing this summer; check out his latest pictures with son Azad

    Yash s KGF Chapter 2 famous dialogue finds place on fan s wedding card Check out gcw

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 famous dialogue finds place on fan's wedding card; Check out

    Uber raises trip rates by 10% in Bengaluru amid rising fuel prices - adt

    Uber raises trip rates by 10% in Bengaluru amid rising fuel prices

    RIP T Rama Rao Did you that he launched Rajinikanth in Bollywood drb

    RIP T Rama Rao: Did you know that he launched Rajinikanth in Bollywood?

    Aishwarya Rai or Abhishek Bachchan, who is richer? Here's their net worth RBA

    Aishwarya Rai or Abhishek Bachchan, who is richer? Here's their net worth

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon