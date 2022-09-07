Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Jodo is for 'Satya'; unlike BJP's Rath Yatra, which was for 'Satta': Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar

    Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said, "I don't want to discuss the negative effects of Advani's Rath Yatra; the country is seeing the negative consequences already. That was a political journey. This one is for Satya, not Satta."

    Bharat Jodo is for 'Satya'; unlike BJP's Rath Yatra, which was for 'Satta': Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    Congress leader, Kanhaiya Kumar, claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party's 1990 Rath Yatra was for 'Satta' (power), whereas the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra was for 'Satya' (truth) on Wednesday. 

    Kumar, who has been designated as a 'Bharat Yatri' by the Congress and is scheduled to walk the entire 3,570-kilometer Kanyakumari to Kashmir Yatra, stated that the initiative is not solely political.

    "It represents the thinking of the country, which is enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution," in Kumar's words.

    When asked how this Yatra differed from previous ones, like the LK Advani-led Rath Yatra in 1990, Kumar said, "That was a political journey. This one is for Satya, not Satta."

    When asked about the distinction between Advani's Yatra and the Congress' initiative, he stated, "I don't want to go into the negative impacts of that (Advani's) yatra; the country is seeing the negative impacts of it." Furthermore, he emphasises the positive attitude behind the Congress yatra "representing the people's views."

    "This Yatra (Congress') will bring back the truth, whereas that Yatra gave the BJP "Satta. This country is for all," Kumar stated.

    In 1990, BJP leader LK Advani's Rath Yatra sparked a mass movement supporting the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing the BJP political dividends.

    When asked about the Congress' Yatra, he stated, "It is extremely fortunate for any Indian to have the opportunity to walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. We will meet new people and learn about different cultures, clothing, and languages." Kumar elaborated on the three important social, political, and economic aspects.

    According to Kumar, there is also criticism that the country is divided and needs to be unified. Although the nation is not geographically or historically divided, there is a wide disparity between the rich and the poor when it comes to the current administration's intentions and policies," he explained. 

    While it is a tax break for corporations, he claims that GST is imposed on milk and curd, which impacts the poor.

    On the Yatra's objective, Kumar said that if people are concerned because of misinformation spread through social media, then as a responsible person, one should meet with their brothers and sisters and listen to their problems.

    "I'm from Bihar, and you saw what happened during Covid; people walked from Gurgaon and Mumbai to Bihar; why shouldn't political leaders do the same?" he asked.

    On the Yatra not going to Bihar, he stated that various factors were considered, south to north or east to west. "We're now moving from south to north."

    However, yatras will be held in other states as 'sub-yatras,' according to the former Jawaharlal Nehru University students union president.

    The Yatra will begin in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and travel north to Srinagar, passing through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, and Jammu.

    Those taking part in the Yatra are divided into four groups, 'Bharat Yatris,' 'Atithi Yatras,' 'Pradesh Yatris,' and 'Volunteer Yatris.' The Yatra's tagline is 'Mile Kadam, Jude Watan.'

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reside in a container for next 150 days; details here

    Also Read: Congress releases 'Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan' tagline on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

    Also Read: Congress likely to name Kanhaiya Kumar as national spokesperson amid focus on Hindi

     

     

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Money laundering case: Uddhav Thackeray seeks to meet Sanjay Raut in jail; permission denied AJR

    Money laundering case: Uddhav Thackeray seeks to meet Sanjay Raut in jail; permission denied

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reside in a container for next 150 days; details here - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reside in a container for next 150 days; details here

    Centre aims to reduce road accidents by 50% by the end of 2024 AJR

    Centre aims to reduce road accidents by 50% by the end of 2024

    Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2023 - adt

    Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2023

    Income tax officials conduct raids pan-India against unrecognised political parties, linked funding AJR

    Income tax officials conduct raids pan-India against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

    Recent Stories

    HOT pictures, videos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her SEXY bum and bleached eyebrows for magazine cover shoot RBA

    HOT pictures, videos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her SEXY back and bleached eyebrows for magazine cover shoot

    football champions league Thomas Tuchel sacked after Dinamo Zagreb defeat Who will take over as Chelsea's new manager snt

    Thomas Tuchel sacked: Who will take over as Chelsea manager? A look at top 4 contenders

    football epl 2022-23 english premier league Will Manchester City aim for Real Madrid Toni Kross in January transfer window?-ayh

    Will Manchester City aim for Real Madrid's Toni Kross in January transfer window?

    MG Motor teases interior of Hector SUV ahead of its launch; know details - adt

    MG Motor teases interior of Hector SUV ahead of its launch; know details

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report RBA

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon