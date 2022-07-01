Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress likely to name Kanhaiya Kumar as national spokesperson amid focus on Hindi

    Kanhaiya Kumar held his first press conference for Congress on June 18 to discuss the Agnipath military recruitment schemes. He criticised the scheme, saying it would harm poor people who want to join the Indian armed forces.

    Congress likely to name Kanhaiya Kumar as national spokesperson amid focus on Hindi - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    As part of the most recent reorganisation of its communications staff and concentration on Hindi, the Congress is poised to identify former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who joined the party in September last year, as a national spokesperson.

    Kumar held his first press conference for the party on June 18 to discuss the Agnipath military recruitment schemes. He criticised the scheme, saying it would harm poor people who want to join the Indian armed forces.

    Kumar also took part in the Congress's anti-scheme protests. On June 26, he was one of 20 Congress leaders who spoke to the media about the scheme across India. In Patna, Kumar held a press conference.

    As per people familiar with Kumar, who is known for his command of Hindi, is set to gain more prominence as the party has begun focusing on Hindi in its communications as it faces an uphill battle in taking on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in north India.

    "The emphasis is more on Hindi and bilingual speakers of Hindi and English because our political message cannot be spread long enough using only English," said an unnamed functionary.

    A new group of spokespersons will most likely be younger, with regional and gender balance.

    Also Read: UP Election 2022: Ink thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar at Congress office in Lucknow

    Also Read: Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mewani join Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

    Also Read: Ahead of Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani’s entry into Congress, posters put up outside party office

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Agniveer Vayu registrations reaching the 3 lakh mark 5 days still left for process to end gcw

    Agniveer Vayu registrations reaching the 3 lakh mark; 5 days still left for process to end

    Heavy rain lashes Mumbai IMD issues yellow alert water logging reported in many parts gcw

    Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert; water logging reported in many parts

    Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Bal Thackeray changes his Twitter display photo gcw

    Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Bal Thackeray, changes his Twitter display photo

    Expert view on next Eknath Shinde Vs Uddhav Thackeray battle

    Next Maha battle: Who controls the Shiv Sena?

    Mamata Banerjee July 21 'day of jihad against the BJP' call triggers political storm

    Mamata's 'day of jihad against BJP' call triggers political storm

    Recent Stories

    Agniveer Vayu registrations reaching the 3 lakh mark 5 days still left for process to end gcw

    Agniveer Vayu registrations reaching the 3 lakh mark; 5 days still left for process to end

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma to lead from 1st T20I; Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah join from 2nd-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit to lead from 1st T20I; Kohli, Pant, Bumrah join from 2nd

    International Joke Day 2022 significance history date time theme hilarious jokes wishes messages drb

    International Joke Day 2022: Send these hilarious jokes to loved ones to celebrate the day

    Heavy rain lashes Mumbai IMD issues yellow alert water logging reported in many parts gcw

    Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert; water logging reported in many parts

    Facebook to add new features including quick access Groups sidebars channels communities and more gcw

    Facebook to add new features including quick access Groups, sidebars, channels, communities and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon