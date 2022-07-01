Congress likely to name Kanhaiya Kumar as national spokesperson amid focus on Hindi

Kanhaiya Kumar held his first press conference for Congress on June 18 to discuss the Agnipath military recruitment schemes. He criticised the scheme, saying it would harm poor people who want to join the Indian armed forces.

As part of the most recent reorganisation of its communications staff and concentration on Hindi, the Congress is poised to identify former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who joined the party in September last year, as a national spokesperson.

Kumar held his first press conference for the party on June 18 to discuss the Agnipath military recruitment schemes. He criticised the scheme, saying it would harm poor people who want to join the Indian armed forces.

Kumar also took part in the Congress's anti-scheme protests. On June 26, he was one of 20 Congress leaders who spoke to the media about the scheme across India. In Patna, Kumar held a press conference.

As per people familiar with Kumar, who is known for his command of Hindi, is set to gain more prominence as the party has begun focusing on Hindi in its communications as it faces an uphill battle in taking on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in north India.

"The emphasis is more on Hindi and bilingual speakers of Hindi and English because our political message cannot be spread long enough using only English," said an unnamed functionary.

A new group of spokespersons will most likely be younger, with regional and gender balance.

